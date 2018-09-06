Pulse.com.gh logo
The mysterious senior Trump administration official who wrote a blistering op-ed about Trump reportedly made contact with The New York Times through an intermediary


The New York Times said the anonymous senior Trump administration official made contact through 'an intermediary' several days ago, according to CNN Money.

Donald Trump Oval Office play

Donald Trump Oval Office

(Pool/Getty Images)

  • The New York Times is keeping the identity of the person who wrote a scathing op-ed about President Donald Trump close to the vest.
  • The newspaper's op-ed editor, Jim Dao, told CNN Money on Wednesday that the source contacted him through "an intermediary" several days ago.
  • Dao added that the company had spoken directly with the senior official, but would not reveal their method of communication or how frequently they spoke.

The New York Times revealed some details about its editorial process following the publication of a blistering op-ed on Wednesday, in which an anonymous senior Trump administration official strongly criticized the president's character and job performance.

The op-ed, titled "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration," was a rhetorical indictment of Trump's moral compass. It also claimed that the senior official and others within the administration were working to "frustrate parts of [Trump's] agenda and his worst inclinations."

According to The Times' op-ed editor Jim Dao, the anonymous author contacted him through "an intermediary" several days ago, CNN Money reported on Wednesday.

The Times is protecting the author and has not disclosed any identifiable information about them, including their gender.

A "very small number of people within the Times who know this person's identity," Dao said, adding that the newspaper had spoken with the senior official directly. He did not tell CNN how many times he spoke with the author, or what methods they used to communicate.

Trump lambasted The Times for publishing the opinion article, and he described the writer as someone "who's failing and probably here for all the wrong reasons," during a speech at the White House on Wednesday.

