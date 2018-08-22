Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The Nazi guard the US deported probably won't be prosecuted in Germany


Politics The Nazi guard the US deported probably won't be prosecuted in Germany

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A German official told CNN Wednesday that former Nazi guard, Jakiw Palij, 95, will likely not be prosecuted now that he's been deported from the US to Germany, since there's no evidence he killed anyone.

Jakiw Palij was deported from the U.S. on Monday for his work as a guard at a Nazi death camp during World War II. play

Jakiw Palij was deported from the U.S. on Monday for his work as a guard at a Nazi death camp during World War II.

(BILD EXCLUSIVE/Sebastian Karadshow/Josef Frank Weiser)

  • Former Nazi guard Jakiw Palij was deported form the US to Germany on Monday.
  • But a German official told CNN on Wednesday that Palij will likely not face prosecution for working at the Trawniki concentration camp.
  • Jens Rommel says prosecutors would have to prove that Palij committed murder or helped others murder in order to press charges, and there's no evidence he did either.

The former Nazi death camp guard who was deported from his home in New York City to Germany on Monday will likely not be prosecuted, a German official said Wednesday.

Jens Rommel, of the Central Office for the Investigation of Nazi Crimes, told CNN that there's no evidence 95-year-old Polish-born Jakiw Palij killed anyone during his time working as a guard at the Trawniki concentration camp, in what is today the Ukraine.

"Mere membership in the SS or even training in the Trawniki camp is no longer prosecutable under our current law," Rommel told CNN. "That means we would have to prove, here in Germany, that an individual has either committed a murder on his own or has supported the murders of others through his actions."

Palij is seen above in a photo taken in 1949, when he got a visa to move to the US. play

Palij is seen above in a photo taken in 1949, when he got a visa to move to the US.

(Reuters)

While Palij has admitted to being a guard at the camp, and lying to US immigration officials about his wartime work when he immigrated in 1949, he claims he never hurt anyone.

Not much information actually exists about the Trawniki camp since virtually all of the prisoners there were executed, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

It's estimated that 6,000 Jewish men, women and children were shot to death at the camp on November 3, 1943, in what was one of the largest single Holocaust massacres.

The lack of information about the camp and Palij's work there is part of the reason why his case languished for so long.

A judge actually ordered Palij deported in 2004, after the man admitted to lying to US immigration officials about his wartime work. At that point, US officials petitioned Germany, Poland, and the Ukraine to take him — but all three refused.

After increased pressure from President Donald Trump, German officials eventually conceded and agreed to take Palij.

New York State Assemblyman, Dov Hikind, D-Brooklyn, is seen outside Palij's home in the New York City borough of Queens on Tuesday. play

New York State Assemblyman, Dov Hikind, D-Brooklyn, is seen outside Palij's home in the New York City borough of Queens on Tuesday.

(AP)

"His transfer from the USA doesn’t change anything about the state of evidence," Rommel told The Guardian. "In theory, prosecutors in Würzburg could resume their proceedings in case something changed, but for that, proof would be necessary in particular, which would bring the person into direct connection with the crimes, and that is what has been missing so far."

In a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell said he has regularly asked German officials to reconsider taking Palij.

He said newer officials, including Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Interior Minister Horse Sheehofer, understood it was a "moral obligation" to accept Palij, as he "served in the name of the former German government."

So what happens to Palij now? He'll likely spend his few remaining days in government care. After arriving in Germany on Tuesday, he was transferred to a senior home in the town of Ahlen.

Top Articles

1 Politics Ghanaian politicians with the most interesting nicknamesbullet
2 Politics The Russian maker of the AK-47 just unveiled a new AK-308...bullet
3 Politics 5 important things you should know about the International...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

trump rally
Politics Newspaper front pages from where Trump held his rally Tuesday night perfectly illustrate how Americans see the news differently
Paul Manafort was found guilty on August 21 on eight charges, including bank and tax fraud and not disclosing foreign bank accounts.
Politics Prosecutors went to extraordinary lengths to document Paul Manafort's life of luxury. Here are the custom suits, lavish cars, and sprawling properties they tried to show the jury.
Donald Trump.
Politics Republicans are using a similar line of defense to distance Trump from the convictions of 2 of his closest associates
Michael Cohen exits federal court in New York City on August 21, 2018.
Politics Cohen's lawyer's cryptic claim that his client knows of a Trump-linked Russia conspiracy could be a 'game-changer' for Mueller