This follows an announcement by President Akuffo-Addo on Thursday, February 28, 2019, of the appointment of ministers and deputy ministers to the six newly created regions.

In that announcement, President Akuffo-Addo mentioned 13 more names of ministers-designate and deputy ministers-designated for the new regions.

The current administration now has 35 ministers more than its predecessor led by John Mahama which had 88 ministers.

President Akuffo Addo has further reshuffled some of his ministers from one position to the other.

Here is the list of the ministers reshuffled to another ministry

Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley constituency and former Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, is now the Minister-designate for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts;

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih is now Upper West Regional Minister-designate. The former Regional Minister, Sulemana Alhassan, has been reassigned;

Catherine Afeku, Member of Parliament for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira constituency and former Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, is now a Minister of State at the Office of the President, assigned to the Office of the Senior Minister;

Gifty Twum Ampofo, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North constituency and former Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, is now Deputy Minister for Education;

Hon. Freda Prempeh, Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency and former Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, is now Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection;

Barbara Ayisi Asher, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North constituency and former deputy Minister for Education, is now Deputy Minister for Works and Housing;

Naana Eyiah, Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central constituency, is now Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources;

Alex Kodwo Kom Abban, Member of Parliament for Gomoa West constituency, is now Deputy Minister-designate for Health;

Yaw Afful, Member of Parliament for Jaman South, is now Deputy Minister-designate for Aviation.