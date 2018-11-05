Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics The Obamas are worth $40 million — here's how they make and spend their money

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Former President Barack Obama is a busy guy.

From speaking at events around the world to writing a memoir and, most recently, signing a massive production deal with Netflix, the Obamas' lives after the White House have been full and very lucrative.

These endeavors — along with the six-figure pension all former presidents receive — have significantly contributed to the Obamas' estimated net worth of $40 million.

From the time he joined the US Senate in 2005 to the end of his presidency, Obama made $20 million alone from his presidential salary, book royalties, and investments, Forbes reported. And based on all the projects he has taken on in the short time since leaving the White House, we can only expect him to make many millions more.

From philanthropic efforts to vacationing where the sun shines to making long-term investments in their daughters' education, here's how the Obamas spend their fortune.

Top Articles

1 Debt burden African countries may soon find themselves buried deeper in...bullet
2 Visa South Africa scraps short-term visa requirements for Kenyansbullet
3 Politics Trump says his administration is 'looking at' whether...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A poll worker holds a voting activation card while a colleague checks the voter's photo ID in Ridgeland, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
Politics Most states, including Texas and Florida, now require showing ID to vote. Here's the full state-by-state breakdown.
US Marine Cpl. Nicholas Adams, a crew chief, aboard a MV-22B Osprey during Trident Juncture 18 at Vaernes Air Base, Norway, November 1, 2018.
Politics NATO is hosting its biggest war games since the Cold War amid rising tensions with Russia — but the alliance is training to deal with a much older foe
Rep. Marsha Blackburn meets a voter at a pumpkin festival in Franklin, Tennessee on October 27.
Politics Here's what a dozen voters in one of the country's most competitive Senate races think about politics right now
A voting machine in Fairfax, Virginia.
Politics The Justice Department is sending fewer civil rights monitors to polling places than they did in 2016
X
Advertisement