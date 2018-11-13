news
Israel and Hamas have been exchanging rocket fire since Monday after a botched Israeli commando raid on Sunday killed seven Palestinians.
It's the most serious escalation of hostilities since the 2014 war.
Palestinian militant groups in Gaza agreed on Tuesday to halt cross-border attacks immediately if Israel did the same, Palestinian officials said.
"(Palestinian) factions have agreed to hold fire on condition Israel abides by this," said a Palestinian official familiar with Egyptian truce efforts. Another Palestinian official, asked when a ceasefire might start, said: "Immediately, should Israel reciprocate."
Israel's security cabinet, after a six-hour meeting on Tuesday, said it ordered the military to continue strikes in Gaza "as required," indicating they would be calibrated in response to Palestinian attacks.
Israel has not yet officially responded to the ceasefire proposal, but senior Israeli officials indicated after Tuesday's meeting that such an agreement may have been reached, according to the Independent.
Here's how the fighting has gone down and what it looks like.
The escalation started on Sunday after a botched Israeli cross-border raid killed an Israeli officer, a Hamas commander and six more Palestinians.
Israeli soldiers stand next to armoured personnel carriers (APC) in a field in southern Israel, near the border with Gaza November 13, 2018. (Reuters)
Israeli media said the raid was to collect intelligence, but Hamas said it was an assassination attempt.
Source: Reuters, CNN
In response, Hamas, which controls Gaza, and other armed factions launched more than 400 rockets and mortars into southern Israel.
Rockets fired by Palestinian militants towards Israel are seen in Gaza, November 12, 2018. (Reuters)
Source: Business Insider
Israel's Iron-Dome anti-missile system intercepted more than 100 rockets.
But some rockets hit the southern Israeli city of Sderot, wounding an Israeli soldier.
Israeli rescue forces work at the site of a rocket attack in Sderot, near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12, 2018. (Reuters)
And the city of Ashkelon, killing one Palestinian man. Dozens more have been wounded in the strikes.
Two workers check a damaged house in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, Israel following a rocket attack from Gaza November 12, 2018. (Reuters)
Source: CNN
Rockets from Gaza continued on Tuesday.
Israeli soldiers and civilians take cover as an air-raid siren sounds on a road at the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12, 2018. (Reuters)
But Israel also hit Gaza back hard with more than 100 strikes.
Smoke rises during an Israeli air strike in Gaza, November 12, 2018. (Reuters)
Source: CNN
Striking Hamas' Al-Aqsa TV channel in Gaza City, which Israel says has incited Palestinians to attack Israelis.
Explosion is seen during an Israeli air strike on Hamas's television station in Gaza City on Monday. (REUTERS/Ahmed Zako)
Source: CNN
The Israeli strikes also hit a hotel called Al-Amal, weapons depots and command and control centers.
A view shows the remains of a building that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City November 13, 2018. (Reuters)
Source: CNN, Al Jazeera
As well as high-rise buildings and more.
A Palestinian girl searches for her belongings at the stairs of her family house that was damaged in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City November 13, 2018. (Reuters)
The Palestinian Ministry of Health said seven Palestinians were killed in the strikes.
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Khaled Qwaider, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, during his funeral, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 12, 2018. (Reuters)