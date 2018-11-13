news

Israel and Hamas have been exchanging rocket fire since Monday after a botched Israeli commando raid on Sunday killed seven Palestinians.

It's the most serious escalation of hostilities since the 2014 war.

Palestinian militant groups in Gaza agreed on Tuesday to halt cross-border attacks immediately if Israel did the same, Palestinian officials said.

"(Palestinian) factions have agreed to hold fire on condition Israel abides by this," said a Palestinian official familiar with Egyptian truce efforts. Another Palestinian official, asked when a ceasefire might start, said: "Immediately, should Israel reciprocate."

Israel's security cabinet, after a six-hour meeting on Tuesday, said it ordered the military to continue strikes in Gaza "as required," indicating they would be calibrated in response to Palestinian attacks.

Israel has not yet officially responded to the ceasefire proposal, but senior Israeli officials indicated after Tuesday's meeting that such an agreement may have been reached, according to the Independent.

Here's how the fighting has gone down and what it looks like.

The escalation started on Sunday after a botched Israeli cross-border raid killed an Israeli officer, a Hamas commander and six more Palestinians.

Israeli media said the raid was to collect intelligence, but Hamas said it was an assassination attempt.

Source: Reuters, CNN

In response, Hamas, which controls Gaza, and other armed factions launched more than 400 rockets and mortars into southern Israel.

Source: Business Insider

Israel's Iron-Dome anti-missile system intercepted more than 100 rockets.

But some rockets hit the southern Israeli city of Sderot, wounding an Israeli soldier.

And the city of Ashkelon, killing one Palestinian man. Dozens more have been wounded in the strikes.

Source: CNN

Rockets from Gaza continued on Tuesday.

But Israel also hit Gaza back hard with more than 100 strikes.

Source: CNN

Striking Hamas' Al-Aqsa TV channel in Gaza City, which Israel says has incited Palestinians to attack Israelis.

Source: CNN

The Israeli strikes also hit a hotel called Al-Amal, weapons depots and command and control centers.

Source: CNN, Al Jazeera

As well as high-rise buildings and more.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said seven Palestinians were killed in the strikes.