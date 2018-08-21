The Russian maker of the AK-47 just unveiled a golden robot straight out of 'Aliens'

news

The Russian maker of the AK-47 unveiled a new golden robot straight out of the movie "Aliens" on Tuesday at the Army-2018 Forum in Moscow.

"The promising goal of using the anthropomorphic complex is to solve engineering and combat tasks," Kalashnikov Concern said in a short press statement.

Currently, the robot's capabilities are still limited, but an improved version will be displayed at the Army-2020 Forum, according to Meduza, a Russian media outlet.

Russian defense contractors, such as Kalashnikov and Rostec, have showed off several other new weapons and gear this week at the Army-2018 Forum, including an AK-308 rifle and stealth camouflage.

Here's what we know about the robot:

The robot is 13 feet tall, weighs about 4.5 tons and has apparently been named "Igorek."

Source: Meduza, Daily Mail

Igorek is operated by one or more controllers who sit behind the tinted windowed-cabin, which is reportedly bullet proof.

Source: Daily Mail

From the cabin, they can control the claws, which will apparently even be able to hold weapons.

While Kalashnikov is a legit company, Russia consistently makes wild claims about its hardware that it doesn't live up to. So who knows what will come of Igorek.

But if Igorek does pan out, Moscow might very well have another tool to carry Putin-critic Alexei Navalny away from protests, as this twitter user pointed out.