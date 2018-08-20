Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The Russian maker of the AK-47 just unveiled a new AK-308 rifle with a large 7.62mm NATO round


Politics The Russian maker of the AK-47 just unveiled a new AK-308 rifle with a large 7.62mm NATO round

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The AK-308 weighs about 9.5 pounds with an empty 20-round magazine, and has a dioptric sight and a foldable stock.

AK-308 Kalashnikov play

AK-308 Kalashnikov

(Kalashnikov)

  • The Russian gun maker of the AK-47 unveiled a brand new rifle on Monday called the AK-308.
  • The AK-308 weighs about 9.5 pounds with an empty 20-round magazine, and has a dioptric sight and foldable stock.
  • It's unclear if the Russian military will eventually adopt the new AK-308.

The Russian gun maker of the AK-47 unveiled a brand new rifle on Monday called the AK-308, which it will demonstrate at the Army-2018 Forum on Tuesday.

"The weapon is based on the AK103 submachine gun for the cartridge 7.62x51 mm with elements and components of the AK-12 automatic machine," Kalashnikov Concern said in a press statement on Monday.

"At the moment, preparations are under way for preliminary testing of weapons," Kalashnikov added.

The AK-308 weighs about 9.5 pounds with an empty 20-round magazine, Kalashnikov said. The gun also has a dioptric sight and foldable stock.

At this point, it's unclear if the Russian military will field the new AK-308, but it certainly seems like a possibility.

In January, the Russian military announced it would replace its standard issue AK-74M rifles with AK-12 and AK-15 rifles.

The AK-74M fires a 5.45x39mm round, has a 30-round magazine and weighs about 8.6 pounds when fully loaded.

On the other hand, the AK-12 shoots a 5.45x39mm caliber round, and the AK-15 shoots a 7.62x39mm round, according to Kalashnikov. Each of those two weapons with an empty 30-round magazine weigh about 7.7 pounds.

Top Articles

1 Politics Ghanaian politicians with the most interesting nicknamesbullet
2 Politics Trump's fight with Turkey is helping Russia and Iranbullet
3 Dynasties These are the political families in Ghana that apparently...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Both President Donald Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani have been escalating their attacks on Special Counsel Robert Mueller in recent days.
Politics Trump targeted Mueller in his most direct attack yet, and experts say his comments could impact the Manafort trial
Fishermen sail past the floating Russian nuclear power plant Akademik Lomonosov, which was towed to an Atomflot base in Murmansk for nuclear fuel loading, in St. Petersburg, Russia April 28, 2018.
Politics China may add a 'nuclear element' to the disputes in the South China Sea, the Pentagon is warning
Former President Barack Obama is an avid reader.
Politics 5 books Obama says he's read this summer and is recommending you read, too
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh; former White House intern Monica Lewinsky and President Bill Clinton.
Politics Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh suggested asking Bill Clinton sexually graphic questions about Monica Lewinsky in a 1998 memo