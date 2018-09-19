Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The Russian military has backed down after the US Marine Corps called their bluff in Syria


Politics The Russian military has backed down after the US Marine Corps called their bluff in Syria

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Following a show of force by the US Marine Corps in Syria, Russia has backed off its earlier threats to conduct operations in an area of strategic significance for the Russians, Syrians, and Iranians.

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jorge Castrosamaniego, an assault man with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, attached to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force, Crisis Response-Central Command, learns how to utilize an 84 mm Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle near At-Tanf Garrison, Syria Sept. 9, 2018. play

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jorge Castrosamaniego, an assault man with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, attached to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force, Crisis Response-Central Command, learns how to utilize an 84 mm Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle near At-Tanf Garrison, Syria Sept. 9, 2018.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Roderick Jacquote)

  • Following a show of force by the US Marine Corps in Syria, Russia has backed off its earlier threats to conduct operations inside the deconfliction zone, an area of strategic significance for the Russians, Syrians, and Iranians.

The Russians appear to have backed off their earlier threats after the US Marine Corps sent them a clear message.

The Pentagon, US Central Command, and Operation Inherent Resolve have all confirmed that Russia has stayed out of the deconfliction zone, and is no longer insisting on conducting operations or launching precision strikes in the area near the At Tanf garrison, where US Marines are based.

Russia warned the US twice on Sept. 1 and again on Sept. 6 that the Russian military, together with Syrian and pro-regime forces, planned to carry out counterterrorism operations inside the 55-kilometer deconfliction zone. It accused the US and its coalition partners of harboring terrorists. Immediately following Russia's threats, the US Marine Corps conducted a live-fire demonstration at the At Tanf garrison to drive home the point that the US military does not need Russia's help eliminating terrorists.

"The United States does not seek to fight the Russians, the government of Syria or any groups that may be providing support to Syria in the Syrian civil war," US Central Command spokesman Lt. Col. Earl Brown previously told Business Insider, adding, "The United States will not hesitate to use necessary and proportionate force to defend US, coalition or partner forces, as we have clearly demonstrated in past instances."

"The US does not require any assistance in our efforts to destroy ISIS in the At Tanf deconfliction zone and we advised the Russians to remain clear," he explained.

In the nearly two weeks since, the Russians have not contacted the US military about operations inside the deconfliction zone, an area that the Syrians and the Russians want access to in order to build a strategic land bridge between Tehran and Damascus.

Top Articles

1 Politics The US is ready to send in F-35s into combat if tensions with...bullet
2 Politics China has banned this ethnic minority group from ever setting...bullet
3 Politics Syria accidentally shot down a Russian plane while fending...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Soldiers hold their national flags during the official welcoming ceremony for NATO's Canadian-led Enhanced Forward Presence combat battalion in Adazi, Latvia, June 19, 2017.
Politics NATO's top officer says we're living with 'a more blurred line between peace and war' — thanks to new Russian tactics
mark warner
Politics Top Senate Democrat warns Trump to 'be careful what you wish for' after he orders the release of sensitive Russia documents
(left to right) Ruth Davidson, Neil O'Brien MP, Douglas Ross MP, Kirsten Haire MP and Onward Director Will Tanner.
Politics The Conservatives are 'sleepwalking into opposition' warns former Theresa May aide
Don McGahn
Politics White House counsel Don McGahn was reportedly blindsided by Trump tweeting that he would be leaving the administration after he testified in the Mueller probe