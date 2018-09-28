'The Senate must vote!': Trump backs Brett Kavanaugh's 'powerful, honest, and riveting testimony,' and urges lawmakers to confirm his nomination to the Supreme Court

news

President Donald Trump appeared optimistic following a contentious public hearing and urged the Senate Judiciary Committee to push for a vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

"Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him," Trump said in a tweet on Thursday afternoon. "His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting."

Trump's remarks come amid a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, a professor who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

"Democrats' search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist," Trump added. "The Senate must vote!"

Trump, who publicly endorsed Kavanaugh after several women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations, previously said he was open to hearing Ford's testimony but accused Democrats of trying to railroad what should have been a seamless vote along party lines.

"The Democrats are playing this game that's disgraceful," Trump said on Wednesday. "It's disgraceful to this country."

A vote on Kavanaugh's nomination was is scheduled for Friday morning, but as of Thursday night, it was unclear whether the process would be delayed. Democrats have urged for an FBI investigation into Ford's allegations.

Kavanaugh, who frequently appeared combative with the line of inquiry from Democrats, said he "will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process."

"You may defeat me in the final vote, but you'll never get me to quit, never," Kavanaugh said.