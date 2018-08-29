The UK is creating over 15,000 jobs for Ghanaians

news

The United Kingdom has announced a new major initiative for job creation and investment programme in Ghana.

Harriett Baldwin, Minister for Africa at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development, stated this during her visit to Ghana on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

She said the UK’s £20 million Jobs and Economic Transformation (JET) Programme will help create over 15,000 jobs for Ghanaians and is expected to facilitate over £50 million of additional private sector investment.

The minister discussed the UK’s continued support for the President Nana Akufo-Addo's ambition to move Ghana beyond aid and to a modern partnership with the UK.

She also met Ghana’s Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, to discuss diversification and industrialisation in the economy and how the UK and Ghana can best work together to deliver prosperity and long-term growth for both countries.

UK-Ghana Investment Summit 2018

Minister Baldwin also announced a three-day UK-Ghana Investment Summit which will be held in Accra this October.

In a statement by the United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the British authority said more than 50 British companies and major investors will be brought together to explore new commercial opportunities in sectors such as financial and legal services, agriculture, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.

The United Kingdom believes the summit will open up further opportunities between the two countries.

UK- Ghana relations

Minister Baldwin said the UK and Ghana have a long-standing friendship based on shared values, Commonwealth ties, and strong links between both countries’ people.

The Minister visited the Blue Skies factory. The Blue Skies is a British business founded in Ghana that works with small agricultural producers to export fruit and fruit products to the UK and elsewhere. The factory now employs over 3,500 Ghanaians and supports many small businesses through its supply chain.

