The UK says these are the two men who tried to murder a spy in England with nerve agent

news

Britain is charging two Russian men over the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal with nerve agent earlier this year.

Prosecutors said they had sufficient evidence to charge two men identified as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov for conspiracy over the attempted assassination.

Neil Basu, who leads the London Metropolitan Police's counterterrorism unit, said the two men likely travelled under aliases and that Petrov and Boshirov may not have been their real names.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia collapsed in Salisbury, southern England, this March. Both have since been discharged.

More follows.