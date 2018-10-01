The US, Canada, and Mexico's new trade pact looks a lot like NAFTA. Here are the key differences between the two.

news

The US and Canada sealed the deal on the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement on Sunday, the first major update of the 25-year-old North American Free trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The trade deal still bears a lot of similarities to the current NAFTA, but there are major differences as well.

Some of the key differences: Increased dairy market access for the US, a new sunset clause, and tougher auto rules.

The new deal, which was dubbed the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), is expected te be signed by the leaders of the three member countries — US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto — some time in November. The deal must also be approved by each country's legislature before it comes into force.

While Peter Navarro, the director of the White House National Trade Council, said the new deal means "NAFTA is dead," the USMCA still retains large swaths of the original deal.

For instance, Canada scored key wins with the preservation of NAFTA's state-to-state dispute resolution system and cultural provisions that carve out a certain amount of the Canadian media market for domestically produced programming.

But there are also some notable changes in the USMCA from the original NAFTA. From dairy market access to auto rules to a sunset clause, the three countries made notable edits to the 25-year-old trade deal.

Here's a rundown of some of the key changes in the deal: