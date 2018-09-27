Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The US F-35 has entered combat for the first time, conducting its first airstrike against the Taliban in Afghanistan


Politics The US F-35 has entered combat for the first time, conducting its first airstrike against the Taliban in Afghanistan

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A US F-35 engaged an enemy for the first time in a combat mission within the last 24 hours. A US Marine Corp F-35B launched from the amphibious assault ship USS Essex carried out a strike against the Taliban in Afghanistan.

F-35B joint strike fighter jet conducts aerial maneuvers play

F-35B joint strike fighter jet conducts aerial maneuvers

(REUTERS/US Marine Corps/Handout/File Photo)

  • A US F-35 engaged an enemy for the first time in a combat mission within the last 24 hours, CNN reported Thursday, citing three US defense officials.
  • A US Marine Corp F-35B launched from the amphibious assault ship USS Essex carried out a strike against the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The US has sent the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter into combat for the first time, CNN reported Thursday, citing defense officials.

A Marine Corps F-35B launched from the amphibious assault ship USS Essex conducted an airstrike on a fixed Taliban target in Afghanistan sometime within the past 24 hours. The Essex arrived in the Middle East earlier this month, with the onboard F-35s being deployed for intelligence and surveillance operations in Somalia prior to operations in Afghanistan.

CNN's Thursday report follows an earlier post from Tuesday indicating that the F-35 could be deployed for combat within the next few days.

The most expensive weapons system in the history of the US military, the F-35 is a fifth-generation stealth fighter that has faced extensive criticism as numerous setbacks have hindered its deployment. The F-35B is designed for short takeoffs and vertical landings, giving it the ability to be deployed from assault ships like the Essex, which is smaller than modern aircraft carriers.

The first reported F-35 combat mission was carried out by Israel in May, when Israeli Air Force (IAF) F-35A fighters participated in strikes on unspecified targets.

The Marine Corps variant — the F-35B — was the first to be declared combat ready. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni became the first overseas base to operate the F-35 last year.

Top Articles

1 Politics After being laughed at, Trump to double down on Iran criticism...bullet
2 Politics 15 iconic photos from Kenya’s Westgate mall attack, five...bullet
3 Politics How China is living a lie and is the 'world’s leading...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley tapped seasoned prosecutor Rachel Mitchell to question Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford on Thursday.
Politics Meet Rachel Mitchell, the woman questioning Ford about her Kavanaugh allegations at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing
Brett Kavanaugh.
Politics Here are all the sexual-misconduct allegations against Brett Kavanaugh
DC KAvanaugh protests
Politics 'I am terrified': Christine Blasey Ford details her sexual-assault allegation and the aftermath of going public in her opening statement
Anita Hill accused then Supreme Court-nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment.
Politics Here's what happened the last time a Supreme Court nominee was accused of sexual misconduct, and how it compares to now
X
Advertisement