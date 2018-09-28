Pulse.com.gh logo
The US' sexual assault hotline got a record number of calls on the day of the Kavanaugh hearing


The US National Sex Assault Hotline say they got 147% more calls on Thursday – the same day as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was testifying against allegations he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford. The Senate Judiciary Committee are giving their verdict on Friday.

(Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
The US National Sexual Assault Hotline says it received a record number of calls on Thursday – the same day as Brett Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committe defending himself against sexual assault allegations.

The Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) runs the 24/7 hotline and said on their official twitter page on Thursday they had 147% more calls than on a normal weekday.

RAINN told Time on Thursday that since Ford came forward with her allegations, they have also seen a 46% increase in calls compared to the same time period last year.

Kavanaugh is accused sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford 36 years ago, and defended himself in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Ford also gave testimony and said she was 100% sure he sexually assaulted her.

Ford shared harrowing details of her experience, recalling the "uproarious laughter" of her attackers and describing it as having been burned in her memory.

At least two other women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual impropriety – Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick.

The Senate Committe will give their verdict on Friday morning.

Read a full and in-depth report of Thursday's hearing here.

(Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Image)

This is not the first time that public accusations of sexual assault have motivated victims to come forward.

In October 2016, when the Access Hollywood tape of President Donald Trump saying he could get women and "grab ’em by the p----" was released, calls to the same sexual assault hotline went up 33%, Time Magazine reported.

Anyone looking talk about sexual assault can visit RAINN’s online hotline or call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. The committee will vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation on Friday.
