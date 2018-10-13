The US State Department withdrew Hillary Clinton's security clearance and those of several former Clinton aides

news

The US State Department withdrew former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's security clearance at Clinton's request, a letter from the department indicates.

The State Department said Clinton's security clearance was "administratively withdrawn" on August 30, along with those of Clinton's top aide, Cheryl Mills, and several others.

The action came weeks after President Donald Trump removed former CIA director John Brennan's security clearance over some public remarks Brennan made about the Trump administration. Trump at the time had floated the possibility of revoking others.

The letter notes that Clinton's aides were able to keep their clearances beyond their time at the State Department because they were designated as "researchers."

