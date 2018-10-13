Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The US State Department withdrew Hillary Clinton's security clearance and those of several former Clinton aides


Politics The US State Department withdrew Hillary Clinton's security clearance and those of several former Clinton aides

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The US State Department informed lawmakers that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's security clearance was administratively withdrawn. Clinton requested the action earlier this year. The security clearances of several Clinton aides were also withdrawn.

Hillary Clinton play

Hillary Clinton
  • The US State Department withdrew former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's security clearance at Clinton's request, a letter from the department indicates.
  • The State Department said Clinton's security clearance was "administratively withdrawn" on August 30, along with those of Clinton's top aide, Cheryl Mills, and several others.
  • The action came weeks after President Donald Trump removed former CIA director John Brennan's security clearance over some public remarks Brennan made about the Trump administration. Trump at the time had floated the possibility of revoking others.

The US State Department withdrew former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's security clearance at Clinton's request, a letter from the department indicates.

The State Department said Clinton's security clearance was "administratively withdrawn" on August 30, along with those of Clinton's top aide, Cheryl Mills, and several others.

The letter notes that Clinton's aides were able to keep their clearances beyond their time at the State Department because they were designated as "researchers."

The action came weeks after President Donald Trump removed former CIA director John Brennan's security clearance over some public remarks Brennan made about the Trump administration. Trump at the time had floated the possibility of revoking others.

Top Articles

1 Politics Michelle Obama said Barack does one thing at home that drives...bullet
2 Politics Turkey claims to have audio and video footage of a Washington...bullet
3 Politics Report indicates the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Ford china sinkhole
Politics Ford's sales in China collapsed 43% in September amid Trump's trade war and an economic slowdown (F)
President Donald Trump is facing mounting pressure to react more forcefully to the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Politics Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance is an 'embarrassing' 'crisis' for Trump and 'one of the roughest foreign-policy challenges' he's faced yet, experts say
The USS Eisenhower transits the Mediterranean Sea alongside the Charles de Gaulle in 2016.
Politics These are 2 of the world's most powerful aircraft carrier classes — this is how they stack up
Soldiers of the 2nd Calvary Regiment engage targets during a live fire exercise in Vaziani, Georgia during Exercise Noble Partner in August 2018. The exercise supports and enhances interoperability of Georgian and US forces.
Politics These 7 photos of nighttime missions show how the US military fights at night
X
Advertisement