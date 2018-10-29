The amount of debt that the US government will issue in 2018 is projected to be $1.34 trillion, a 146% increase from 2017 and the highest since 2010.
The federal government will issue more than $1.3 trillion in debt in 2018, according to a new estimate released by the Treasury Department on Monday, the highest total debt issuance since the depths of the Great Recession:
The numbers come after the Treasury announced in early October that the budget deficit for fiscal year 2018 (which ran from October 2017 through September) hit $779 billion, a 17% jump from the previous fiscal year and the highest level since 2012.
The deficit is expected to come in just shy of $1 trillion for fiscal year 2019 and will eclipse the $1 trillion mark in the following four years, according to official Trump administration estimates.
The ballooning debt load is primarily the result of newly passed legislation including the GOP tax reform law and the bipartisan budget deal.
According to the Treasury, federal revenue growth was sluggish in fiscal year 2018 primarily due to a drop in corporate tax revenue. The GOP law is expected to add $1.5 trillion in debt over the next 10 years. At the same time, higher levels of spending from the budget deal caused overall spending to jump.
Recently, Republican leaders, including members of the Trump administration, have pointed to the growing deficit as an example of why it is necessary to cut entitlement programs like Medicare and Social Security.
Democrats, on the other hand, want to reverse some provisions of the GOP tax law to increase revenue and close the gap that way.
Early polling shows that most Americans would prefer Congress deal with the deficit and debt by reversing the tax law's cuts rather than reducing spending on entitlements.