The White House flag is back at full staff after Trump did not issue a proclamation for John McCain's death

The White House flag was back at full staff on Monday morning after President Donald Trump did not issue a proclamation after the death of Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

A proclamation of death would call for flags to stay at half-staff until the burial, according to CBS News.

McCain died at the age of 81 on Saturday.

The most recent presidential proclamation Trump made that lowered US flags to half-staff was for the victims of the shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland in June. And Trump signed that order after reportedly rejecting the Annapolis mayor's initial request to have the flags lowered.

Trump has been criticized for his feud with McCain, which started after he underplayed the senator's renowned military service during the 2016 presidential campaign, and continued through McCain's brain cancer diagnosis.

As president, Trump threw subtle jabs at McCain after the six-term senator voiced his opposition on matters of foreign policy, healthcare, and immigration.

After McCain's death, Trump tweeted, "My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!"

The White House has not issued a more robust statement since Trump's tweet.

Trump reportedly rejected a statement from his aides praising McCain, saying he wanted to post his own statement on Twitter instead, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.

As politicians, the military, and journalists mourned the death of McCain, Trump spent his Sunday golfing and tweeting and retweeting his past tweets about the stock market, Hillary Clinton's emails, and "the Fake News Media".

McCain and his family have requested that Trump not attend the funeral services, but asked former presidents — and his presidential election opponents — George W. Bush and Barack Obama to eulogize McCain.

The White House did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment on the White House flags, which CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller first spotted.

