The White House reportedly believes there is no evidence to back up the sexual misconduct allegations against Brett Kavanaugh

The White House reportedly believes there is no evidence to back up the sexual misconduct allegations made against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, according to interview reports compiled as part of the FBI's latest investigation of Kavanaugh's background, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night.

This new investigation was launched last week on President Donald Trump's orders, in relation to claims from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school.

The FBI, which reportedly interviewed several people connected to Ford's claim is expected to release its final report on Thursday.

Trump has denied claims that the White House was interfering in the FBI's probe of Kavanaugh's history, and said he allowed the FBI "to interview whoever they deem appropriate."

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump appeared to be optimistic about the results of the FBI assessment.

"Wow, such enthusiasm and energy for Judge Brett Kavanaugh," Trump said in a tweet. "Look at the Energy, look at the Polls. Something very big is happening. He is a fine man and great intellect. The country is with him all the way!"

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set up a procedural vote for Kavanaugh's nomination on Wednesday night, hours before the senate is expected to review the FBI's supplemental background review on the judge.

The Senate is expected to begin a key procedural vote on Kavanaugh's nomination Friday. A final vote is expected on Saturday.