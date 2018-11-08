news

CNN senior White House reporter Jim Acosta's press credentials has been suspended "until further notice," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

The decision comes after a tense stand-off between Acosta and President Donald Trump during a press conference on Wednesday.

During the press conference, Trump dodged a question from Acosta when a White House intern walked up to take his microphone away. Despite multiple attempts to pry the microphone away from Acosta, he held on.

Sanders said the White House "will never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern."

"This conduct is absolutely unacceptable," Sanders added. "It is also completely disrespectful to the reporter's colleagues not to allow them an opportunity to ask a question."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.