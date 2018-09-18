There are growing calls for Kavanaugh's friend, Mark Judge, to testify on sexual assault allegations

news

There are growing calls for Mark Judge to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee as it considers allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Christine Blasey Ford alleges Kavanaugh assaulted her when they were teenagers at a high school party, and she says Judge was the only other person in the room.

Democrats say Sen. Chuck Grassley, the committee chairman, is rushing the confirmation process and are calling on the FBI to reopen Kavanaugh's background investigation.

Some Senate Democrats have also called for Judge to testify next Monday, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Both Kavanaugh and Judge have vehemently denied the allegations, which have emerged over the past week.

Kavanaugh and Ford have both been invited to testify before the committee next Monday. But Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley on Tuesday said Ford has yet to respond to the invitation, even after being contacted by the staff several times over the course of roughly 36 hours. Meanwhile, Kavanaugh has agreed to testify.

Democrats accuse Grassley of rushing the confirmation process

Democrats on the committee say Grassley is rushing the confirmation process and are calling on the FBI to reopen Kavanaugh's background investigation, which would include questioning Kavanaugh, Ford, and Judge on the incident. But the FBI has shown no signs in plans to do so.

All 10 Democrats on the committee signed a letter sent to FBI Director Chris Wray and White House counsel Don McGahn expressing their dismay over the process.

"The need for the FBI to perform its due diligence has become even more important in light of Chairman Grassley’s announcement that he plans to move forward with a hearing on this matter next Monday," the letter said. "The Committee should have the completed report before any hearing occurs and we ask that you take immediate steps to make sure that we have the FBI’s report before we proceed."

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the FBI should not get involved and reiterated his support for Kavanaugh, who he said is "anxious" to testify.

'How could we want to get the truth and not have Mr. Judge come to the hearing?'

Many Democrats argue Judge should be invited to testify before the committee.

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Tuesday tweeted that "Mark Judge and other witnesses who can provide insight into Dr. Ford’s allegations should also testify in front of the Judiciary Committee.

"The public deserves a thorough process not a rushed job," she said.

Sen. Chris Coons, also a Democratic member of the committee, on Monday evening called on Judge to testify.

"Not having in front of us the third person who is alleged to have been a participant in this troubling incident would be to not fully question whether there is some truth to it or not," Coons told CNN.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday also said Judge should testify in addition to Kavanaugh and Ford. Schumer said it would be " target="_blank"simply inadequate" to only have two witnesses testify next Monday.

"How could we want to get the truth and not have Mr. Judge come to the hearing?" Schumer said.

'He's already said what he's gonna say'

Senate Republicans have been more dismissive of Judge's potential testimony. Sen. Lindsey Graham, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, said there's "no reason" to have Judge appear.

"He’s already said what he’s gonna say," Graham said in reference to Judge.

And Republican Sen. Susan Collins on Tuesday said it's " target="_blank"too early for me to make that judgment" when asked whether Judge should be called to testify under oath.

Judge did not respond to repeated requests for comment from Business Insider.