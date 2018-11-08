news

At least 13 people, including the gunman, are dead after a shooting on Wednesday night at a bar in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks.

At least 13 people, including the gunman, are dead after a shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, a Los Angeles suburb.

The bar, about 45 miles northwest of Los Angeles, was hosting a college night, attracting a young crowd.

It is the 307th mass shooting in 2018, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks shootings in the US.

To put this into perspective, we are 312 days into the year, meaning the US has had nearly as many mass shootings as days in 2018.

Americans are more likely to die from gun violence than many leading causes of death combined, with some 11,000 people in the US killed in firearm assaults each year.

There is no broadly accepted definition of a mass shooting. The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as a single incident in which four or more people, not including the shooter, are "shot and/or killed" at "the same general time and location."

The government also doesn't have an official definition. In 2013, a report from the Congressional Research Service, known as Congress' think tank, described mass shootings as those in which shooters "select victims somewhat indiscriminately" and involve four or more deaths — a higher bar than the Gun Violence Archive's, as it doesn't take injuries into account.

Earlier in 2013, a federal mandate identified the threshold as three or more deaths.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, more than 12,000 people have died from gun-related violence in the US so far this year, and more than 24,000 others have been injured.

Here's a complete list of the mass shootings, as defined by the Gun Violence Archive, that have occurred in the US so far in 2018.

You can view a report of any incident by visiting the list on the Gun Violence Archive's website.