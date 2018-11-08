news

People who survived the deadliest mass shooting in US history at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in October 2017 were reportedly present at Thursday's shooting in Thousand Oaks, California.

Thursday's shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill, about 45 miles northwest of Los Angeles, left 13 people — including the gunman and a police officer — dead, making it the 15th deadliest mass shooting in US history.

The Las Vegas shooting was the deadliest shooting in US history, and it targeted the same type of crowd in the same region as Thursday's shooting.

People who survived the deadliest mass shooting in US history at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in October 2017, reportedly were present at Thursday's shooting at a college bar in Thousand Oaks California.

Thursday's shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill, about 45 miles northwest of Los Angeles, left 13 people, including the gunman and a police officer, dead. It is tied for the 15th deadliest mass shooting in US history.

"A lot of people in the Route 91 situation go here," Chandler Gunn, 23, of Newbury Park, California told the Los Angeles Times of the Borderline Bar & Grill.

The bar holds a college night on Wednesdays, and witnesses reported the bar hosting line dancing and country music, similar to the theme of the festival in Las Vegas that saw a lone shooter open fire with an arsenal of more than 20 rifles on the unsuspecting crowd.

"There's people that live a whole lifetime without seeing this, and then there's people that have seen it twice," Gunn told the LA Times.

Read more: What happened at the Thousand Oaks shooting

Witnesses who spoke to KABC, a local news outlet, also reported that Route 91 survivors had been present at the shooting, and that it was usually packed with nearby students on a Wednesday night.

Savannah Stafseth, who was outside on the porch when the shooting started, told the LA Times that the bar was "insanely crowded."

"There are no words. Those are my people. It's just not fair. It's not fair," Stafseth said. "All these people after Route 91. It's not fair."

As of 8 a.m. ET on Thursday morning, the victims of the Thousand Oaks shooting have not been identified. Friends and family of the bar-goers have gathered at a nearby gas station awaiting word from their loved ones.