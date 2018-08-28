news

Theresa May will tour African countries for the first time since becoming British Prime Minister in 2016 as the United Kingdom prepares to leave the European Union in 2019.

May will visit South Africa (Tuesday), Nigeria (Wednesday) and Kenya (Thursday) on a mission to deepen and strengthen UK global partnerships aimed at boosting post-Brexit fortunes.

This is the first time any British leader will be visiting the Sub-Saharan Africa region since David Cameron attended the Nelson Mandela's memorial service in 2013.

A statement from Downing Street spokeswoman added that “The PM will use the visit to announce further support to tackle instability across the region because nations can't prosper without it."

Here are some of the activities of Theresa May on African soil

Theresa May visits South Africa

In South Africa, May will hold bilateral talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa after delivering a keynote speech on trade and how UK private sector investment can be brought into Africa.

She is expected to visit Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned.

Theresa May visits Nigeria

On Wednesday, May will meet with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, the nation's capital. The two leaders are expected to discuss the threat of Boko Haram in the country.

She will also meet victims of the modern slavery in Lagos.

Theresa May in Kenya

The UK PM will end her trip to Africa in Kenya on Thursday with a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta before visiting a business school.

She will also discuss the role of British troops based in Kenya who are helping countries fight al-Shabab militants in Somalia.

May will be accompanied by a business delegation from the UK.

