Theresa May refuses to say when Britain will leave 'permanent limbo' with the EU after Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May refused to put a date on when the so-called "Brexit backstop" which would tie Britain to a customs union with the EU in order to prevent a hard border with Northern Ireland, would end.
LONDON — Theresa May dodged repeated questions from Conservative MPs on Monday over when Britain will be taken out of "permanent limbo" with the EU.
The prime minister was asked by former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith and former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to give an explicit date when the so-called "Brexit backstop," would end.
The backstop is designed to prevent a hard border with Northern Ireland in the event that the UK fails to secure a new customs arrangement before the end of the Brexit transition period.
However, May repeatedly refused to offer a date, telling MPs only that "I don't want to see the backstop having to be used at all."
May acknowledged that the public were "rightly concerned" that the backstop would become permanent.
"I need to be able to look the British people in the eye and say this backstop is a temporary solution," May said.
"People are rightly concerned that what is only meant to be temporary could become a permanent limbo – with no new relationship between the UK and the EU ever agreed."
However, she resisted attempts to put an end date to it, insisting instead that the UK would instead negotiate a break-clause.
"While I do not believe this will be the case - if the EU were not to co-operate on our future relationship, we must be able to ensure that we cannot be kept in this backstop arrangement indefinitely," May said.
The prime minister accused the EU of seeking a "backstop to the backstop" by refusing to accept May's plans for a so-called "Temporary Customs Arrangement" which would keep all of the UK temporarily tied to EU customs arrangements.