Theresa May has drawn up a drastic plan for ensuring Britain has supplies if there's a no-deal Brexit: Chartering ships to create a government-run flotilla.

According to a new report from The Financial Times on Tuesday, the UK government is considering chartering ships for a makeshift fleet that can be used to bring much-needed and perishable supplies like food and medicines into the country if Britain leaves the European Union without securing a deal.

If Britain did crash out of the EU without a deal, the fear is that customs checks would be imposed by France at Calais, slowing commerce down to a trickle and choking off vital supplies to Britain.

One unnamed British government official told The FT: "Whatever we do at our end, the French could cause chaos if they carry out checks at their end ... Dover-Calais would be the obvious pinch point. The French would say they were only applying the rules."

Brexit negotiations are currently coming to a climax ahead of Britain's exit from the EU at the end of March 2019. Theresa May says that "95%" of the agreement has been settled — but she is facing growing discontent from Conservative MPs, and the potential for a leadership challenge.