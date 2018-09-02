Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Theresa May says a 2nd Brexit referendum would be a 'gross betrayal' of democracy and trust


Politics Theresa May says a 2nd Brexit referendum would be a 'gross betrayal' of democracy and trust

  • Published: , Refreshed:

It is not the first time Theresa May has ruled out a second Brexit vote, but it is the most strident she has been in her language. Her comments in The Sunday Telegraph come amid growing calls to re-run the 2016 referendum to leave the European Union — including from within her own party.

British Prime Minister Theresa May. play

British Prime Minister Theresa May.

(Getty)

  • British Prime Minister Theresa May has categorically ruled out a second Brexit referendum, saying it would be a "gross betrayal" of democracy and trust.
  • It is not the first time May has shut down a so-called People's Vote, but it is the most strident she has been in her language.
  • Her comments in The Sunday Telegraph come amid growing calls to re-run the 2016 referendum to leave the European Union — including from within her own party.


British Prime Minister Theresa May has gone further than ever before in ruling out a second Brexit referendum, saying it would be a betrayal of democracy and trust.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, May attempted the shut down growing calls to re-run the 2016 referendum to leave the European Union.

Amid the threat of a potentially catastrophic no-deal Brexit and evidence that the Vote Leave campaign broke electoral laws, a recent YouGov/Times poll showed that 42% of the UK public now support another vote.

Meanwhile, members of May's own party have broken rank in joining the People's Vote, which is campaigning for another referendum. Even staunch Brexiteer Nigel Farage has said a second vote would stop Remainers "whinging" about the result.

But May said another vote would be a "gross betrayal" of British democracy and trust. Here's her quote in full, from The Sunday Telegraph:

"In the summer of 2016, millions came out to have their say. In many cases, for the first time in decades they trusted that their vote would count; that after years of feeling ignored by politics, their voices would be heard.

"To ask the question all over again would be a gross betrayal of our democracy — and a betrayal of trust."

It is not the first time May has ruled out a second referendum. In February, she said "there is no question of a second referendum or going back," while in July her spokesman said: "There is not going to be a second referendum under any circumstances."

But Sunday's intervention is the most strident she has been in her language. Also in the Telegraph, May added that she will not accept any compromises to her Chequers Brexit plan "that are not in our national interest."

The prime minister is "confident" that the government can strike "a good deal," but said Britain would "be ready if we need to be" in the event of not securing a deal from the EU, and that the country would "go on to thrive."

Top Articles

1 Politics Trump jokes that Sarah Huckabee Sanders is 'having a nervous...bullet
2 Politics The FBI and Citibank are reportedly investigating a...bullet
3 Politics The US military is quietly talking about a new hybrid...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Meghan McCain, former President George W. Bush, former President Barack Obama
Politics Trump wasn't invited to McCain's funeral, but his presence loomed large as political heavyweights praised McCain for rising above the 'politics of fear'
The casket is led out following the funeral service for U.S. Sen. John McCain at the National Cathedral on September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC. The late senator died August 25 at the age of 81 after a long battle with brain cancer. McCain will be buried at his final resting place at the U.S. Naval Academy.
Politics Washington went all-out for John McCain's funeral — here's how the ceremony unfolded
Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to the crowd gathered in front of Trump Tower in New York on Sept. 24, 2015.
Politics Half the US presidents were born in 4 states. These are the 21 states that have produced the most presidents.
The Ronald Reagan Strike Group ship's aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan conduct an exercise with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force ships
Politics US and Japanese warships are drilling in the South China Sea in a show of force in China's backyard