Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics Theresa May suffers more resignations as Esther McVey resigns over May's Brexit deal

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Ester McVey, the secretary of state for work and pensions, resigned from her post in protest at May's Brexit plans.

Britain's Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Esther McVey arrives in Downing Street in London, May 1, 2018. play

Britain's Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Esther McVey arrives in Downing Street in London, May 1, 2018.

(Reuters / Simon Dawson)

LONDON — Ester McVey, the secretary of state for work and pensions, has resigned from her post in protest at May's Brexit plan.

The minister joined Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab in stepping down on Thursday in a joint blow to Theresa May's authority which raises the prospect of several more imminent Cabinet resignations.

In a letter to the prime minister, she said: "I cannot defend this and I cannot vote for this deal I could not look my constituents in the eye were I to do that. I therefore have no alternative but to resign from the government."

McVey and Raab's resignations followed a gruelling five-hour Cabinet meeting yesterday at which the prime minister sought to persuade sceptical ministers to support her deal and sell it to backbench MPs. While she claimed yesterday that she had won the support of Cabinet, at least 10 senior ministers were known to retain deep reservations over her draft exit plan.

There are growing suggestions that Conservative backbenchers will imminently move to force a no-confidence vote against her, and those MPs will be emboldened by the resignation of such a senior Brexit-supporting minister.

This is a developing story.

Go to Pulse.com.gh

French President Emmanuel Macron's government sharply rebuked Donald Trump's behavior this week. Here the French president is pictured in May 2018.
Politics France slams lack of 'common decency' after Trump for mocked Macron on the Paris attacks anniversary
Theresa May
Politics Live: Theresa May hit by multiple resignations as her Brexit deal falls apart
Security officials stand outside a perimeter fence for a secured area ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders' Week Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.
Politics The poorest nation in the Pacific will host its richest economic get-together, and it could descend into a dash for cash
Melania Trump
Politics A Trump aide is officially out after rebukes from Melania Trump's office
X
Advertisement