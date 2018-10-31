Pulse.com.gh logo
Politics Theresa May's government expects to agree a Brexit deal within 3 weeks

The Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab tells MPs a deal should be finalised within 3 weeks.

  • Theresa May's government expects a Brexit deal within three weeks.
  • The Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab says a deal could be finalised by 21 November
  • Downing Street say a deal will be signed "as soon as possible."
  • Raab's comments were made in a letter sent to the Brexit select committee.

LONDON — The UK government expects to agree a Brexit deal with the EU within just three weeks, the Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has told MPs.

Raab told the Brexit select committee that a deal would be finalised by 21 November this year.

"I would be happy to give evidence to the committee when a deal is finalised, and currently expect 21 November to be suitable," he wrote in a letter to the committee's chairman published on Wednesday.

He said that "the end is now firmly in sight," for a deal and added that "while obstacles remain, it cannot be beyond us to navigate them. We have resolved most of the issues and we are building up together what the future relationship should look like and making real progress."

Asked on Wednesday whether a deal would be agreed within three weeks, a spokesperson for the prime minister refused to be drawn, but said they expected a deal "this autumn" and were working to secure one "as soon as possible."

The UK's Brexit negotiation team travelled to Brussels this week for technical talks with the EU.

Talks are set to continue at a technical level for the rest of the week, sources close to both the UK and EU negotiating teams told Business Insider on Wednesday morning.

Negotiations were put on hold earlier this month after members of May's Cabinet threatened a walkout over a provisional deal agreed by both sides.

The pound jumped 0.6% against the dollar on the news.

