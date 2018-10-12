These 7 photos of nighttime missions show how the US military fights at night

Troops don't get to choose when to fight, so they have to be prepared to operate at any time and in any location. These photos offer a glimpse of the types of operations the US military trains for at night.
Soldiers of the 2nd Calvary Regiment engage targets during a live fire exercise in Vaziani, Georgia during Exercise Noble Partner in August 2018. The exercise supports and enhances interoperability of Georgian and US forces.
(Spc. Rolyn Kropf/US Army photo)
For members of the US military, "Train like you fight" isn't just a saying — it's the way they steel themselves to peform tough tasks under fire.
Although nighttime operations and exercises are riskier, they are imperative for troops, especially those in special operations or who serve in combat zones.
Fast roping over the deck of a moving warship is hard enough during the day—see what it looks like at night.
US soldiers monitor for forces pretending to be their enemy during a training exercise in Fort Greely, Alaska in 2016 in view of Aurora Borealis. Exercise Spartan Cerberus focuses on airborne, infantry, and Arctic tasks in subzero temperatures.
(Staff Sgt. Daniel Love/US Army photo)
Nighttime flight operations are one of the more dangerous shipboard activities