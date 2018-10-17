news

The 2018 midterm election will be held on Nov. 6. And thus far, through at least Sept. 24, defense contractors have donated $22,941,651 to federal politicians and political parties, according to an analysis from the Center for Responsible Politics, which draws on the Federal Election Commission's latest political-candidate-contribution report.

While these defense industry contributions are substantial, they are many times smaller than the financial sector, which leads all federal contributions with nearly $554 million in contributions.

The Center for Responsive Politics' numbers include all donor contributions to outside groups and political action committees, as well as individuals giving over $200.

In many cases, it notes, donations don't come from the firms themselves but rather from their PACs, employees or owners, or those individuals' immediate families.

Here's what they found.

20. Rockwell Collins Inc.

Contributions: $137,485.

Rockwell Collins Inc. is an Iowa-based company that makes avionics, navigation, displays for military aircraft, and more.

Thus far in the 2018 election cycle, 57.9% of its contributions have gone to Republicans, and some of the largest recipients in Congress have been Republic Rep. Duncan Hunter and Democratic Rep. David Loebsack.

19. DynCorp International.

Contributions: $138,252.

DynCorp International is a Virginia-based company that provides all kinds of training, intelligence, and aviation services for the military, including maintenance for the AH-64 Apache program.

Thus far in the election cycle, 50.4% of DynCorp's contributions have gone to Democrats, and some of the largest recipients in Congress have been Republican Rep. Kay Granger and Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown.

Dyncorp has also been accused of bilking the federal government out of millions of dollars between 2004 and 2008 for their work in the Iraq War.

Dyncorp didn't donate any money to candidates in the election cycles immediately before and after the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. Its first contributions came in the 2006 election cycle and increased in 2008.

18. Cobham Management Services.

Contributions: $143,000.

Cobham Management Services is a British company that manufactures a variety of technology for the military and even the refueling system for the KC-46.

About 68.5% of its contributions thus far have gone to Republicans, and some of the largest recipients are Republican Reps. Sam Graves and Duncan Hunter.

17. Leonardo DRS.

Contributions: $235,178.

Based in Virginia, Leonardo DRS is a technology company that makes the T-100 Integrated Training System for the US Air Force's T-X program.

Thus far, 64.5% of its contributions have gone to Republicans, and some of the largest recipients have been Republican Rep. Rob Wittman and Republican Sen. Roger Wicker.

16. Sierra Nevada Corp.

Contributions: $242,467.

Based in Nevada, Sierra Nevada Corp. is another technology company, and it provides the integrated airborne systems for the C-130.

Thus far, 81.7% of its contributions have gone to Republicans. Some of the largest recipients have been Republican Reps. Mark Amodei and Kay Granger.

15. Cubic Corp.

Contributions: $269,087.

California-based Cubic Corp. provides a lot of information technology to the US military, including the Cubic P5 Combat Training System for the F-35 fighter jet.

Thus far, 72.1% of its contributions have gone to Republicans, and some of its largest recipients have been Republican Reps. Duncan Hunter, Sam Graves and Kay Granger.

14. General Electric.

Contributions: $292,500.

General Electric is a huge US conglomerate that makes everything from toasters to oil and gas to the X-47B unmanned aerial vehicle seen above. It also owns a 49% interest in NBCUniversal.

It has thus far donated 55% of its cash to Republicans.

In the 2016 presidential election, General Electric gave Hillary Clinton $241,648 — but it also gave Donald Trump $30,291.

13. SAIC.

Contributions: $302,651.

SAIC is another Virginia-based technology company that was contracted last year to help plan and operate the Defense Department's information networks, and, at times, conduct military cyberspace operations.

Thus far, 53.0% of its contributions have gone to Republicans, and some of the largest recipients have been Republican Rep. Kay Granger and Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly.

12. Honeywell International.

Contributions: $459,722.

Based in New Jersey, Honeywell International invents and manufactures a lot of technology, including the T-55 turboshaft engine for the CH-47 Chinook helicopter.

So far in the 2018 election cycle, 55.6% of its contributions have gone to Republicans.

In the 2016 election cycle, Honewell International donated $39,635 to Hillary Clinton and $13,998 to Donald Trump. Other major 2016 recipients were Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Ron Johnson and even Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders.

11. L3 Technologies.

Contributions: $496,870.

Based in New York, L3 Technologies provides communication and electronic systems for the military and recently received a contract to support the US Army's Apache Manned/Unmanned Teaming — eXpanded Capabilities (MUMT-X) helicopter program.

Thus far, 64.3% of its contributions have gone to Republicans, and some of the largest recipients have been Democratic Rep. Pete Visclosky and Republican Rep. John Lee Ratcliffe.

10. Leidos Inc.

Contributions: $656,243.

Leidos Inc. is a Virginia-based technology company that, among other things, provides command-and-control software and planning systems for the military and intelligence community.

Thus far, 59.5% of its contributions have gone to Republicans, and some of the largest recipients have been Republican Reps. Mac Thornberry and Mike D. Rogers.

9. Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Contributions: $725,654.

Virginia-based Huntington Ingalls Industries designs and builds Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and touts itself as America's largest shipbuilding company.

Thus far in the 2018 election cycle, 58.6% of its contributions have gone to Republicans.

In the 2016 cycle, Huntington Ingalls donated $14,918 to Hillary Clinton and $1,956 to Donald Trump. Other large 2016 recipients were Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia and Republican Reps. Rob Wittman, Randy Forbes, and Mac Thornberry.

8. BAE Systems.

Contributions: $743,281.

BAE Systems is a British company that designs and manufactures combat ships and aircraft, among other things, and even designed a railgun prototype for the US Navy.

Thus far in the 2018 election cycle, 58.6% of its contributions have gone to Republicans.

In the 2016 election cycle, its largest recipients were the late Republican Sen. John McCain, Hillary Clinton, and Democratic Rep. Pete Visclosky.

7. Harris Corp.

Contributions: $874,531.

Harris Corp. is based in Florida and provides a lot of tactical communications, avionics, and electronic warfare, among other things, including the Falcon radios seen above.

Thus far, 54.9% of its contributions have gone to Democrats, and some of its largest recipients have been Republican Rep. Jim Banks and Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer.

6. United Technologies.

Contributions: $997,643.

Based in Connecticut, United Technologies owns Pratt & Whitney, which makes a lot of combat-aircraft engines, including the propulsion system for the F-35 Lightning II.

Thus far, 55.1% of its contributions have gone to Republicans, and some of its largest recipients have been Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro and Republican Rep. Martha Roby.

5. Raytheon Co.

Contributions: $1,573,252.

Based in New Jersey, Raytheon Co. makes everything from command-and-control systems to missile-defense systems and precision weapons, like the TOW missile system seen above.

Thus far in the 2018 election cycle, 59.6% of its contributions have gone to Republicans.

In the 2016 cycle, its largest recipients were Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump as well as Republican Sens. John McCain and Ted Cruz.

4. General Dynamics.

Contributions: $1,920,572.

Virginia-based General Dynamics makes a variety of combat aircraft, land vehicles, and ships, including the Littoral Combat Ship seen above.

Thus far in the 2018 election cycle, 55.0% of its contributions have gone to Republicans.

In the 2016 cycle, it donated to both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

3. Lockheed Martin.

Contributions: $2,758,296.

In 2016, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin received $43.4 billion in federal contracts, the most of any US defense contractor. It manufactures all kinds of combat aircraft, naval systems, missiles, unmanned systems, and more. It was also recently contracted to develop a laser for US fighter jets.

In the 2018 election cycle thus far, 59.8% of its contributions have gone to Republicans.

In the 2016 election cycle, it donated to presidential candidates Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Ben Carson, Jeb Bush, Jill Stein, Carly Fiorina, Gary Johnson, Mike Huckabee, John Kasich, and Lawrence Lessig.

2. Boeing Co.

Contributions: $2,802,256.

Based in Chicago, Boeing designs all kinds of private and military aircraft, including the F/A-18 Hornet seen above.

Thus far in the 2018 election cycle, 53.9% of its contributions have gone to Republicans.

In the 2016 cycle, it donated heavily to Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump as well as presidential contenders Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

1. Northrop Grumman.

Contributions: $3,532,756.

Based in Virginia, Northrop Grumman makes all kinds of manned and unmanned combat aircraft, among many other things, and is developing the B-21 Raider for the US Air Force.

Thus far in the 2018 election cycle, 53.9% of its contributions have gone to Republicans.

In the 2016 cycle, its largest recipients were both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump as well as Republican Rep. Mac Thornberry and Democratic Rep. Adam Smith.