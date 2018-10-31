Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics These are the 20 safest and most crime-free countries in the world

  • Published: , Refreshed:

These countries have the lowest rates of homicide, terrorism, and organized crime as well as a reliable police force, according to a new report.

Mieido Shrine, Kyoto, Japan, photographed in April 2016. Japan is the 10th safest country in the world. play

Mieido Shrine, Kyoto, Japan, photographed in April 2016. Japan is the 10th safest country in the world.

(Jon Connell/Flickr/Attribution license)

Economics and security are closely connected; a strong economy and safe citizenry each enable the improvement of the other.

The World Economic Forum takes a nation's security into account for its annual Global Competitiveness Report, focusing on the threats that organized crime, terrorism, homicide rates, and reliability of its police force can pose to a nation's place in the global economy.

The US ranks as the 56th most secure country in the world, falling just short of China at 55.

Here are the top 20 safest countries in the world, according to the forum's Oct. 16, 2018 report:

20. Canada

Three moose roam near Peace River, British Columbia, Canada. play

Three moose roam near Peace River, British Columbia, Canada.

(tuchodi/Flickr/Attribution license)


19. Bahrain

Sakhir Palace, Bahrain during a recent visit by US Secretary of Defense Mattis. play

Sakhir Palace, Bahrain during a recent visit by US Secretary of Defense Mattis.

(Lisa Ferdinando/DoD photo)


18. Spain

Skyline of Zaragoza, Spain, in January 2015. play

Skyline of Zaragoza, Spain, in January 2015.

(Gregorio Puga Bailon/Flickr/Attribution license)


17. The Netherlands

Known as the Venice of the Netherlands, Giethoorn is only navigable by its canals. play

Known as the Venice of the Netherlands, Giethoorn is only navigable by its canals.

(Screenshot from YouTube.)


16. Australia

Fireworks erupt over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1, 2018. play

Fireworks erupt over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1, 2018.

(Brett Hemmings/Getty)


15. Qatar

A view of the mosque at dusk in Doha, Qatar. play

A view of the mosque at dusk in Doha, Qatar.

(Christof Koepsel/Getty)


14. Estonia

View of the city's main gates in Tallinn, Estonia. play

View of the city's main gates in Tallinn, Estonia.

(Jordan Mansfield/Getty)


13. Austria

Alpine dairy Alpe Albona in the Vorarlberg mountain range near Bludenz, Austria. play

Alpine dairy Alpe Albona in the Vorarlberg mountain range near Bludenz, Austria.

(Johannes Simon/Getty)


12. Portugal.

View of the city center from Sao Jorge castle in Lisbon, Portugal. play

View of the city center from Sao Jorge castle in Lisbon, Portugal.

(Sean Gallup/Getty)


11. Norway

View of the Aurora Borealis, or 'northern lights,' near Tromso, Norway. play

View of the Aurora Borealis, or 'northern lights,' near Tromso, Norway.

(Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty)


10. Japan

Participants in Heian period dress parade through Kyoto Imperial Palace during the Aoi festival in May 2018. play

Participants in Heian period dress parade through Kyoto Imperial Palace during the Aoi festival in May 2018.

(Carl Court/Getty)


9. United Arab Emirates.

The sun sets behind skyline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. play

The sun sets behind skyline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

(Christopher Furlong/Getty)


8. Hong Kong

The symphony of Lights laser show over Victoria Harbour on December 1, 2017. The show begins at 8 p.m. every night. play

The symphony of Lights laser show over Victoria Harbour on December 1, 2017. The show begins at 8 p.m. every night.

(Anthony Kwan/Getty for Hong Kong Tourism Board)


7. Luxembourg.

Luxembourg city, Luxembourg. play

Luxembourg city, Luxembourg.

(Hannelore Foerster/Getty)


6. New Zealand.

Riders take in the scenery at Blue Mountain Station in Fairlie, New Zealand. play

Riders take in the scenery at Blue Mountain Station in Fairlie, New Zealand.

(Fiona Goodall/Getty)


5. Switzerland

A man on bicycle rides past 15th and 16th-century houses in Rheinsprung street in Basel, Switzerland, a university town on the Rhine and a popular tourist destination on the border of France and Germany. play

A man on bicycle rides past 15th and 16th-century houses in Rheinsprung street in Basel, Switzerland, a university town on the Rhine and a popular tourist destination on the border of France and Germany.

(Sean Gallup/Getty)


4. Oman

A view of the skyline in Muscat, Oman. play

A view of the skyline in Muscat, Oman.

(Chris Jackson/Getty)


3. Iceland

A rainbow forms near Skogafoss waterfall in southern Iceland. play

A rainbow forms near Skogafoss waterfall in southern Iceland.

(Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty)

(Though we hear it's fresh out of beer)



2. Singapore

People watch as Supertree structures light up at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. play

People watch as Supertree structures light up at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.

(Wong Maye E/Associated Press)


The world's safest country: Finland

Visitors gather outside of Santa's office at Santa Claus Village on the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi Finland. play

Visitors gather outside of Santa's office at Santa Claus Village on the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi Finland.

(Tony Lewis/Getty)


Top Articles

1 Politics 5 countries that are dangerous for illegal immigrants,...bullet
2 Politics The US military's largest base outside the US just got its...bullet
3 Politics Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order to end...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

donald trump stock market nasdaq
Politics Trump is zeroing in on one of his favorite topics as the midterm elections near
John McDonnell.
Politics Labour Brexiteers will 'reconsider' their support for Theresa May's Brexit deal
Inkalamu A 2.5-pound emerald like no other has been unearthed in Zambia
Jamal Khashoggi
Politics Jamal Khashoggi was strangled then chopped into pieces, Turkey says — the most detailed official account of his death so far
X
Advertisement