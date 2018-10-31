news

Economics and security are closely connected; a strong economy and safe citizenry each enable the improvement of the other.

The World Economic Forum takes a nation's security into account for its annual Global Competitiveness Report, focusing on the threats that organized crime, terrorism, homicide rates, and reliability of its police force can pose to a nation's place in the global economy.

The US ranks as the 56th most secure country in the world, falling just short of China at 55.

Here are the top 20 safest countries in the world, according to the forum's Oct. 16, 2018 report:

20. Canada

19. Bahrain

18. Spain

17. The Netherlands

16. Australia

15. Qatar

14. Estonia

13. Austria

12. Portugal.

11. Norway

10. Japan

9. United Arab Emirates.

8. Hong Kong

7. Luxembourg.

6. New Zealand.

5. Switzerland

4. Oman

3. Iceland

(Though we hear it's fresh out of beer)

2. Singapore

The world's safest country: Finland