Global Firepower has released its 2019 Military Strength Ranking.

According to the Global Firepower's 2019 Military Strength Ranking, Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, Nigeria, and Ethiopia are the most powerful nations in military strength.

The ranking uses over 50 factors to determine a given Nation's Power Index score.

Egypt has one of the largest militaries on the African continent with a growing local defense industry to boot, according to Global Firepower's 2019 Military Strength Ranking.

Global Firepower makes use of over 50 factors to determine a given Nation's Power Index score.

The ranking assesses the diversity of each country's weapons and pays particular attention to their available manpower, geography, logistical capacity, available natural resources.

Ethiopia slipped from the 3rd position in 2018 ranking to 5th while South Africa moved two places up from 5th and 3rd position on the 2019 list.

The top power index score is 0.0000, which, according to Global Firepower, is "realistically unattainable." The closer they are to this number, the more powerful their military is.

The 5 most powerful militaries in Africa are:

1. Egypt

Egypt's military forces AFP

Power index 0.2283

Total population 99,413,317

Total military personnel 920,000

Total Aircraft Strength 1,092 (ranked 9 of 137)

Total helicopter strength 293

2. Algeria

Algeria's soldiers near the village of Ouled Gacem in eastern Algeria, about 500km (311 miles) from the capital Algiers February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi Reuters

Power index 0.4551

Total population 41, 657

Total military personnel 280,000

Total Aircraft strength 511 (ranked 22 of 137)

Total helicopter strength 284

3. South Africa

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) return after taking part in a Capability Demonstration at the Roodewal Bombing Range in Makhado, in the northern province of Limpopo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko Reuters

Power index 0.5405

Total population 55,380,210

Total military personnel 81,300

Total Aircraft strength 206 (ranked 46 of 137)

Total helicopter strength 92

4. Nigeria

Nigerian army troops after a successfully raids - Champion Newspapers

Power index 0.7007

Total population 203,452,505

Total military personnel 120,000

Total Aircraft strength 131 (ranked 64 of 137)

Total helicopter strength 46

5. Ethiopia

Ethiopia army (Mail & Guardian) Mail & Guardian