These are the highest-rated African footballers on FIFA 19

Gaming giant EA Sports has officially released the player ratings for this year's edition of world-renowned football game FIFA 19. The ratings were based on player performances over the past football year and have been ranked from 100-1.

The list of top 100 footballers is filled with a number of usual suspects but it is also littered with new entries as gamers are set for a whole new experience.

After a couple of scintillating performances last season, six African players made the top 100 and here’s a look at them:

6. Riyad Mahrez

The Manchester City winger just creeps into the top 100 after finally getting his long-mooted big-money summer move from Leicester City.

His exit will have soured his legacy at the club where he won a remarkable league title in 2016, but he’s primed to write even more history at his new club. He’s a dangerous presence on the right flank, and fully deserves his rating of 85. He is number 99 on the top 100 list and number 6 on our list.

5. Medhi Benatia

Moroccan defender Benatia remains one of world football’s excellent yet underrated centre-backs. He’s an excellent all-round defender, and his rating of 86 makes him the continent’s second best player in his position. He is number 78 on the top 100 list and is the second North African on our list.

4. Sadio Mane

Having started the season in scintillating fashion, it's not hard to see why the Senegalese hitman made his way into the FIFA 19 top 100 list. He has an 86 rating and is one of two Liverpool players to make this list.

The forward is entering his third season at Anfield, having shone in his previous two campaigns to date, and his 94 pace, 87 dribbling, and 80 shooting stats make him one of the game’s most dangerous forwards.

He also became only the fourth African player to score in the Champions League final when he netted in Liverpool’s defeat by Real Madrid. He is number 60 on the top 100 list

3. Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly was on English giants Chelsea's radar for the most part of the summer and it isn't hard to see why. He is Africa's best centre-back on the list and has an 87 rating.

He signed a new contract to remain at Napoli rather than move to England. His 86 physical rating makes him a match for any striker. He stands at number 55 on the top 100 list.

2. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabonese forward’s consistent performances over the years have earned him a place on the FIFA 19 top 100 list. The Arsenal forward gets a rating of 87, with his 94 pace clearly his most eye-catching asset. He is number 51 on the top 100 list.

1. Mohamed ‘Mo’ Salah

Mo Salah needs no introduction as Africa’s top-ranked star on FIFA 19, where a rating of 88 puts him among the game’s most elite players.

His debut season at Liverpool was record-breaking, and he netted an astonishing number of goals in the league and Champions League before injury curtailed his final contribution.

The World Cup passed him by and the new season hasn't been bright either but he wholly deserves his rating of 88. He is number 27 on the top 100 list

