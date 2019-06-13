After ranking 163 independent states and territories, the newly released edition of the Global Peace Index has found that an improvement in global peacefulness.

The 2019 report shows that has peace has improved for the first time in five years across the globe. However, the world remains less peaceful than it was a decade ago.

The index measures peace across a five-point scale through three filters: safety and security in society, ongoing domestic or international conflict and the degree of militarization in different countries.

Most peaceful countries in Africa

Based on these factors, here are the seven most peaceful countries in Africa with 1 being the most peaceful and 5 being the least peaceful:

Mauritius

1.562

Botswana

1.676

Malawi

1.779

Ghana

1.796

Zambia

1.805

Sierra Leone

1.822

Tanzania

1.860

The least peaceful African nations:

Nigeria has been ranked as one of the least peaceful countries in Africa in the 2019 edition of Global Peace Index.

Here are the remaining least peaceful African nations:

South Sudan

3.526

Somalia

3.300

Central African Republic

3.296

Libya

3.285

Democratic Republic of the Congo

3.218

Sudan

2.995

Nigeria

2.898