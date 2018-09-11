These are the top 5 poorest countries in Africa at the moment

According to FocusEconomics Consensus Forecast for 2018 nominal GDP per capita, factors such as authoritarian regimes, political turmoil, weak institutions, corruption contributed to Africa woes.
According to FocusEconomics Consensus Forecast for 2018 nominal GDP per capita, factors such as authoritarian regimes, political turmoil, weak institutions, corruption, inadequate infrastructure among others contributed to the woes.
The report forecasts GDP per capita from 2018 to 2022 and compares with how poor or wealthy countries are in relation to each other.
ALSO READ: These are the 10 worst countries for business in Africa in 2018
The economic forecast platform said projections used include Consensus Forecasts based on the individual forecasts of over 900 world-renowned investment banks, economic think tanks and professional economic forecasting firms.
Here are the five poorest countries in Africa right now:
2016 GDP per Capita: $441
2018 GDP per Capita (projected): $ 468
2022 GDP per Capita (projected): $ 632
2016 GDP per Capita: $383
2018 GDP per Capita (projected): $ 486
2022 GDP per Capita (projected): $ 579
2016 GDP per Capita: $694
2018 GDP per Capita (projected): $738
2022 GDP per Capita (projected): $898
2016 GDP per Capita: USD 884
2018 GDP per Capita (projected): USD 938
2022 GDP per Capita (projected): USD 1253
2016 GDP per Capita: USD 976
2018 GDP per Capita (projected): USD 1112
2022 GDP per Capita (projected): USD 1362
All you need to know as Nigeria’s central bank and MTN forex saga
MTN is dragging Nigerian government to court over multi billion-dollar dispute
Passion Incubator cofounder talks to Business Insider about the Africa Business Festival
Nigerian payment company, Paystack, raises $8 million Series A funding
Tidal has launched in Uganda in partnership with MTN as it eyes expansion in Africa
I visited the 6 Google Stations in Lagos and here's what I found out about the free Wi-Fi
6 Nigerians who hold leadership positions at top international organisations
Life after power for 3 African dictators who left office in 2017