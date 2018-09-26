'This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone': Kavanaugh denies third accuser's allegations

news

Judge Brett Kavanaugh denied sexual misconduct allegations made by a third woman against him on Wednesday, calling them "ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone" and adding that he does not know the woman who made the allegations.

In a sworn declaration made public by attorney Michael Avenatti, Julie Swetnick said Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge engaged in "abusive and physically aggressive behavior toward girls" at house parties in high school in the early 1980s.

Swetnick, 55, said Kavanaugh and Judge helped the teenage girls become "inebriated and disoriented so they could then be 'gang raped' in a side room or bedroom by a 'train' of numerous boys" during the parties. Swetnick also alleged that said Kavanaugh and Judge were present when she was "gang raped" at a party in 1982.

Swetnick, who said she holds multiple active US government security clearances, also said she shared details of the incident with two additional people shortly after the sexual assault took place.

Kavanaugh has also forcefully denied the two other women's allegations, calling the claims "smears, pure and simple" and "grotesque and obvious character assassination" in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday.

During a Monday interview with Fox News, he said he wouldn't "speculate about motives."

Senate Judiciary Committee aides said that they are reviewing Swetnick's claims just a day before Kavanaugh and one of his other accusers, psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford, are set to testify before the Senate.

Ford says Kavanaugh forced himself on her, locked her in a room, groped her, and covered her mouth to mask her screams during a drunken house party when she was 15 and he was 17.

And a former college classmate of Kavanaugh's, Deborah Ramirez, alleged this week that an intoxicated Kavanaugh exposed himself to her and thrust his penis in her face when the two were students at Yale University.