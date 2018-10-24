news

Authorities have safely removed a "live explosive device" mailed to CNN's New York City office on Wednesday, forcing the network's employees to evacuate.

New York Police Department Commissioner James O'Neill said an envelope containing white powder was found with the device.

Two CNN reporters said the package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who served in the Obama administration.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned the incident as an "act of terror."

There were also reports on Wednesday of explosive devices sent to the home of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and the home of former President Barack Obama.

A bomb squad safely removed what appeared to be a "live explosive device" mailed to CNN's office in New York City on Wednesday, prompting the network to evacuate its employees, New York Police Department Commissioner James O'Neill told reporters at a news conference.

O'Neill said an envelope containing white powder was found alongside the device, and that the NYPD bomb squad secured the device and removed it for investigation.

CNN reporters Jim Sciutto and Jake Tapper tweeted that the package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who frequently appears on the network and has been critical of President Donald Trump. An ABC News reporter also tweeted a picture of the device.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned the incident as "an attempt to terrorize," and praised CNN employees for their professionalism in handling the situation.

"This was clearly an act of terror attempting to undermine our free press and leaders of this country through acts of violence," he said. "We are going to go about our lives undeterred because the very concept of terrorism is to change us and we will not allow this to happen."

De Blasio added that there were no other credible, specific threats to New Yorkers and that residents should go about their daily routines.

CNN had been broadcasting live Wednesday morning when a fire alarm went off in the Time Warner Center in midtown Manhattan.

Footage showed Sciutto and Poppy Harlow explaining that a fire alarm had gone off, while employees could be seen leaving the studio. The network cut to commercial.

CNN reporters tweeted photos showing a heavy police response at the scene, and people in the area received emergency alerts on their smartphones telling them to shelter in place.

CNN's president, Jeff Zucker, told employees in a statement that the package was received in the building's mail room and that he was "working with authorities to determine the severity of the situation."

He added that the network was checking all of its bureaus around the world "out of a complete abundance of caution."

Shimon Prokupecz, a CNN reporter, said on the air that the package was deemed suspicious because an X-ray showed it had metal and wires.

'A full scope criminal investigation'

Brian Stelter, CNN's chief media correspondent, said the package arrived in the mailroom around 9:30 a.m.

The incident came amid reports that the Secret Service had intercepted explosive devices mailed to the residences of Bill and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, New York, and former President Barack Obama in Washington, DC.

"The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible," the Secret Service said in a statement.

On Monday, an explosive device was found at the home of the billionaire Democratic donor George Soros in Bedford, New York.

The White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, denounced the incidents on Wednesday.

"The White House condemns these types of horrific and despicable acts, and we'll work with law enforcement to make sure anybody responsible is punished to the full extent of the law," she told reporters. "Certainly it's OK to disagree in politics, but it's never OK to take action against another individual, and we certainly don't want to see that happen."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.