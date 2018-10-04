Pulse.com.gh logo
TIME cover features image of Christine Blasey Ford made from the words of her powerful testimony


TIME magazine unveiled the cover of their latest issue on Thursday, featuring a portrait of Christine Blasey Ford. Ford's likeness was created using the words from her testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

TIME magazine commissioned an artful portrait of Christine Blasey Ford for the cover story of their latest issue.

The cover, unveiled Thursday, shows the Ford being sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

The California psychologist claimed to the committee that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh tried to rape her at a party when they were both in high school in the 1980s. Kavanaugh vigorously denied her account.

San Francisco-based artist John Mavroudis created the portrait of Ford using the words from her testimony, drawing each letter by hand.

"This particular process is like putting a jigsaw puzzle together, but with an infinite number of possibilities," Mavroudis told TIME in article about the cover.

"I started with an image of Ford and then drew the words in where they might be appropriate."

"The memory quotes would be attached to her forehead area, and the quotes about wanting to help I placed on her hand. The hand could be seen as welcoming, but also deflecting," Mavroudis added.

"It’s a fascinating process to watch the face take shape, while hoping that you’ve captured the essence."

Read TIME's cover story, "How Her Testimony Changes America," here.

