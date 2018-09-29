Top House Republican will meet with Rod Rosenstein 'in the coming weeks' over report he discussed secretly recording Trump

Pulse.com.gh logo
Republican House Judiciary Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte wants to meet Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about allegations that he suggested secretly taping President Donald Trump. Rosenstein denied the claims and he's planning a one-on-one with Trump as well.

  • The Republican Chairman of the Judiciary Committee Bob Goodlatte asked Rod Rosenstein for a meeting to discuss a report that the deputy attorney general said he was willing to secretly record President Donald Trump.
  • The report The New York Times published on September 21 cited sources who said Rosenstein wanted to expose the chaos in the White House and potentially build a case for invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.
  • Rosenstein denied the assertion multiple times. He's expected to meet one-on-one with Trump to talk about it. Trump indicated this week that he has little desire to fire Rosenstein, who currently oversees the special counsel Robert Mueller, the career prosecutor conducting the Russia investigation.

"There are many questions we have for Mr. Rosenstein, including questions about allegations made against him in a recent news article," Goodlatte said in a statement published on his official website Friday. The two men agreed to meet one another in the next couple of weeks.

Rosenstein denied all assertions that he suggested spying on Trump or seeking his removal from office.

He's expected to meet one-on-one with Trump to talk about it. Trump indicated this week that he would prefer not to fire Rosenstein, who currently oversees the special counsel Robert Mueller, the career prosecutor conducting the Russia investigation.

