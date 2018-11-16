news

President Donald Trump reportedly offered to make Mira Ricardel the US ambassador to Estonia after she was ousted from her position as national security adviser John Bolton's top deputy.

She apparently refused.

Ricardel was removed from her position earlier this week after clashing with first lady Melania Trump.

The first lady publicly called for Ricardel to be fired.

In a statement on Friday, Ricardel said it's been "an honor to serve the president as deputy national security adviser."

Ricardel also reportedly butted heads with Defense Secretary James Mattis and White House chief of staff John Kelly.

When the White House on Wednesday announced Ricardel's departure, it said in a statement she would "transition to a new role within the administration."

Estonia is a key NATO ally and borders Russia, making a US ambassadorship in the country a particularly significant role.

"I admire the president and first lady and have great respect for my colleagues who are dedicated to supporting the president’s policies, and I look forward to working with them in the months ahead," she said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from INSIDER.