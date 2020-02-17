With the death of President Moi on February 4, the Treasury says that the office will cease to exist, and some of the workers will be declared redundant.

Until his death, Mzee Moi received a pension of Sh74 million per annum including a fleet of luxury cars, a fully-furnished office and about 40 workers.

In the year starting July 2019, Kenyan taxpayers coughed up Sh243 million ($2.43 million) for salaries and allowances for the office of former presidents Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Arap Moi.

Kenyans back-breaking task to keep former presidents happy and comfortable in retirement has just gotten a little lighter.

The Treasury is set to shut down and stop further funding to the office of late president Daniel arap Moi in what will save taxpayers hundreds of millions in retirement benefits offered to the former head of State.

President Uhuru Kenyatta chats with former President Daniel arap Moi when he paid him a courtesy call at his home in Kabarnet Gardens in Nairobi on February 16, 2017.

In the year starting July 2019, Kenyan taxpayers coughed up Sh243 million ($2.43 million) for salaries and allowances for the office of former presidents Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Arap Moi. Mr Kibaki stepped down from the presidency in 2013 after serving two five-year terms while Mr Moi retired in 2002 having been in power for 24 years.

“The law does not support further payment linked to the Moi retirement benefits and we expect the office to be wound up over the next three months.” Business Daily quoted a source at the Treasury who spoke on condition of anonymity.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and first lady Margaret Kenyatta view the body of retired president Mzee Daniel Moi

He was also entitled to other perks like fuel, house and entertainment allowances running into hundreds of thousands of shillings.

The Treasury will not have an allocation for the Moi office in the new financial year and his pension pay will be stopped this month if the law is applied strictly.