Trump addresses Rod Rosenstein, sexual assault claims against Brett Kavanaugh, trade tensions with China and more in freewheeling press conference

President Donald Trump, in what was only his fourth solo news conference since taking office, addressed the latest sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, fallout with the deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, and the ongoing trade tensions with China and Canada.
Many of the reporters' questions focused on developments from his appearance at the United Nations General Assembly and on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.