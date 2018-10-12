Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump again floats Ivanka as potentially 'incredible' UN ambassador but says he can 'already hear the chants of Nepotism!'


Politics Trump again floats Ivanka as potentially 'incredible' UN ambassador but says he can 'already hear the chants of Nepotism!'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Donald Trump pushed support for his daughter Ivanka to succeed Nikki Haley as US Ambassador to the United Nations. Trump tweeted "everyone wants Ivanka Trump to be the new United Nations Ambassador," and that "she would be incredible, but I can already hear the chants of Nepotism!"

ivanka trump donald trump play

ivanka trump donald trump
  • President Donald Trump tweeted Friday to support his daughter Ivanka as a potential new US Ambassador to the United Nations, but said he "can already hear the chants of Nepotism!"
  • Replacement rumors swirled about Ivanka, who is currently a senior adviser in the administration, immediately after Nikki Haley announced her resignation earlier this week.
  • Though Trump previously said she "would be dynamite" in the role, Ivanka shot down the rumors in a tweet hours after Haley's resignation.

President Donald Trump spoke out Friday to support his daughter Ivanka as a potential successor to Nikki Haley as US Ambassador to the United Nations, but said the move would prompt "chants of Nepotism."

In a tweet, Trump said "everyone wants Ivanka Trump to be the new United Nations Ambassador," and that "she would be incredible, but I can already hear the chants of Nepotism!"

Ivanka, who is currently a senior White House adviser, became a prominent candidate after Haley announced her resignation earlier this week. Trump said hours after the announcement the first daughter "would be dynamite" in the role, but Ivanka shot down the rumors in a tweet.

The president has previously prompted concerns of nepotism with Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, who both joined the administration as senior advisers with no prior career government experience.

In her resignation announcement, Haley sparked interest when she glowingly praised the couple.

"I can't say enough good things about Jared and Ivanka," who she said "do a lot of things behind the scenes that I wish more people knew about."

Scores of Twitter users noted a bot that showed Ivanka had started following several defense-related Twitter accounts the day before.

Trump told reporters after Haley's resignation that he would announce a replacement in the next two weeks.

Other possible replacements include Trump's former deputy national security adviser, Dina Powell, and the current US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell.

Top Articles

1 Politics Michelle Obama said Barack does one thing at home that drives...bullet
2 Politics Report indicates the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman...bullet
3 Politics Turkey claims to have audio and video footage of a...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Andrew Brunson turkey
Politics North Carolina pastor detained in Turkey for two years on terrorism and espionage charges has been released by a Turkish court
Marco Rubio.
Politics Senators Rubio and Warner tell Trudeau that China's Huawei 5G poses a security risk for Canada
Theresa May revealed the latest set of warnings about a no-deal Brexit.
Politics 4 ways a no-deal Brexit would make life harder
Andrea Leadsom.
Politics Theresa May given until Monday to change her Brexit plan or suffer Cabinet walkouts
X
Advertisement