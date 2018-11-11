Pulse.com.gh logo
Politics Trump and Macron shared another intense handshake amid their fading bromance

  Published:

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump ended a joint appearance Saturday with yet another awkward handshake.

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron have a history of tense handshakes.

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron have a history of tense handshakes.

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron's previously close relationship seemed to fade at a weekend where world leaders gathered to celebrate 100 years since the end of World War I.

The weekend began as Trump tweeted to bash Macron's plans for European defense hours before landing in Paris.

When he saw Macron in person, the two presidents delivered the latest bizarre handshake in their history of strategic physical contact. Here's what happened.

Trump and Macron met Saturday morning in the Élysée Palace ahead of bilateral talks.

Trump and Macron met Saturday morning in the Élysée Palace ahead of bilateral talks.

Trump and Macron met Saturday morning in the Élysée Palace ahead of bilateral talks.

(Jacquelyn Martin/AP)


The two didn't appear as friendly as they had in the past, though they emphasized the importance of their two countries working together on issues including European defense.

The two didn't appear as friendly as they had in the past, though they emphasized the importance of their two countries working together on issues including European defense.

The two didn't appear as friendly as they had in the past, though they emphasized the importance of their two countries working together on issues including European defense.

(Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via AP)

Source: NBC News



Macron seemed to try to convey a cooperative image by touching Trump's thigh in a move reminiscent of their previously touch-filled meetings.

Macron seemed to try to convey a cooperative image by touching Trump's thigh in a move reminiscent of their previously touch-filled meetings.

Macron seemed to try to convey a cooperative image by touching Trump's thigh in a move reminiscent of their previously touch-filled meetings.

(Jacquelyn Martin/AP)


Trump was cordial but did not reciprocate Macron's gesture as he sat with his hands folded.

Trump was cordial but did not reciprocate Macron's gesture as he sat with his hands folded.

Trump was cordial but did not reciprocate Macron's gesture as he sat with his hands folded.

(Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)


Once the press conference was finished, the two leaders shook hands.

Once the press conference was finished, the two leaders shook hands.

Once the press conference was finished, the two leaders shook hands.

(Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)


As the shake went on, it looked like it got uncomfortable for Trump, who tried to let go.

As the shake went on, it looked like it got uncomfortable for Trump, who tried to let go.

As the shake went on, it looked like it got uncomfortable for Trump, who tried to let go.

(Jacquelyn Martin/AP)


But Macron held on with a firm grip that left a white thumbprint on the back of Trump's hand.

But Macron held on with a firm grip that left a white thumbprint on the back of Trump's hand.

But Macron held on with a firm grip that left a white thumbprint on the back of Trump's hand.

(Carlos Barria/AP)


The thumbprint appeared very similar to the one Macron left from a handshake at the G7 Summit in June ...

The imprint of Macron's thumb can be seen across the back of Trump's hand after they shook hands during a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada on June 8, 2018.

The imprint of Macron's thumb can be seen across the back of Trump's hand after they shook hands during a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada on June 8, 2018.

(Leah Millis/Reuters)

Source: Business Insider



... and an extended handshake at their first meeting at last year's NATO Summit in Belgium.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron on May 25, 2017.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron on May 25, 2017.

(Reuters)

Source: Business Insider



Macron admitted in June he had studied videos of Donald Trump shaking people's hands to get ready for their first encounter, which prepared him to come off as the stronger leader with a white-knuckled handshake.

Macron admitted in June he had studied videos of Donald Trump shaking people's hands to get ready for their first encounter, which prepared him to come off as the stronger leader with a white-knuckled handshake.

Macron admitted in June he had studied videos of Donald Trump shaking people's hands to get ready for their first encounter, which prepared him to come off as the stronger leader with a white-knuckled handshake.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

Source: Business Insider



Though Trump had tweeted less than 24 hours earlier to criticize Macron, he said in the meeting the two leaders are "very much similar in our views."

Though Trump had tweeted less than 24 hours earlier to criticize Macron, he said in the meeting the two leaders are "very much similar in our views."

Though Trump had tweeted less than 24 hours earlier to criticize Macron, he said in the meeting the two leaders are "very much similar in our views."

(Vincent Kessler/Reuters)

Source: NBC News



But the two leaders seemed out of step for the rest of the trip.

But the two leaders seemed out of step for the rest of the trip.

But the two leaders seemed out of step for the rest of the trip.

(Thibault Camus/AP)


Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel put on a close appearance at a historic site later that day. Trump canceled his trip to an American cemetery and stayed in Paris because of rain.

Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel put on a close appearance at a historic site later that day. Trump canceled his trip to an American cemetery and stayed in Paris because of rain.

Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel put on a close appearance at a historic site later that day. Trump canceled his trip to an American cemetery and stayed in Paris because of rain.

(Philippe Wojazer/Pool via Reuters)

Source: The Guardian, Business Insider



At an Armistice commemoration ceremony Sunday, their cordial appearance from the day before splintered in the presence of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

At an Armistice commemoration ceremony Sunday, their cordial appearance from the day before splintered in the presence of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

At an Armistice commemoration ceremony Sunday, their cordial appearance from the day before splintered in the presence of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

(Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS)

Source: Business Insider



Trump greeted Putin warmly, while Macron and Merkel kept their handshakes brief.

Trump greeted Putin warmly, while Macron and Merkel kept their handshakes brief.

Trump greeted Putin warmly, while Macron and Merkel kept their handshakes brief.

(Reuters)

Source: Business Insider



In his remarks at the ceremony, Macron condemned the rise of nationalism warning that "old demons are reawakening" and denounced those who embody the ideals of nationalism.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Macron condemned the rise of nationalism warning that "old demons are reawakening" and denounced those who embody the ideals of nationalism.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Macron condemned the rise of nationalism warning that "old demons are reawakening" and denounced those who embody the ideals of nationalism.

(Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

Source: Business Insider



In a CNN interview aired Sunday, Macron said he had a good meeting with Trump, but seemed to object to Trump's tendencies, saying, "I always prefer having direct discussion or answering questions [than] making my diplomacy through tweets."

In a CNN interview aired Sunday, Macron said he had a good meeting with Trump, but seemed to object to Trump's tendencies, saying, "I always prefer having direct discussion or answering questions [than] making my diplomacy through tweets."

In a CNN interview aired Sunday, Macron said he had a good meeting with Trump, but seemed to object to Trump's tendencies, saying, "I always prefer having direct discussion or answering questions [than] making my diplomacy through tweets."

(Screenshot via CNN)

Source: CNN



Though they weren't as physically close as they have been in the past, both leaders expressed several times they still appreciated working together.

Though they weren't as physically close as they have been in the past, both leaders expressed several times they still appreciated working together.

Though they weren't as physically close as they have been in the past, both leaders expressed several times they still appreciated working together.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)


