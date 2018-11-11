news
President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron's previously close relationship seemed to fade at a weekend where world leaders gathered to celebrate 100 years since the end of World War I.
The weekend began as Trump tweeted to bash Macron's plans for European defense hours before landing in Paris.
When he saw Macron in person, the two presidents delivered the latest bizarre handshake in their history of strategic physical contact. Here's what happened.
Trump and Macron met Saturday morning in the Élysée Palace ahead of bilateral talks.
play
Trump and Macron met Saturday morning in the Élysée Palace ahead of bilateral talks. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
The two didn't appear as friendly as they had in the past, though they emphasized the importance of their two countries working together on issues including European defense.
play
The two didn't appear as friendly as they had in the past, though they emphasized the importance of their two countries working together on issues including European defense. (Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via AP)
Source: NBC News
Macron seemed to try to convey a cooperative image by touching Trump's thigh in a move reminiscent of their previously touch-filled meetings.
play
Macron seemed to try to convey a cooperative image by touching Trump's thigh in a move reminiscent of their previously touch-filled meetings. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Trump was cordial but did not reciprocate Macron's gesture as he sat with his hands folded.
play
Trump was cordial but did not reciprocate Macron's gesture as he sat with his hands folded. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
Once the press conference was finished, the two leaders shook hands.
play
Once the press conference was finished, the two leaders shook hands. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
As the shake went on, it looked like it got uncomfortable for Trump, who tried to let go.
play
As the shake went on, it looked like it got uncomfortable for Trump, who tried to let go. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
But Macron held on with a firm grip that left a white thumbprint on the back of Trump's hand.
play
But Macron held on with a firm grip that left a white thumbprint on the back of Trump's hand. (Carlos Barria/AP)
The thumbprint appeared very similar to the one Macron left from a handshake at the G7 Summit in June ...
play
The imprint of Macron's thumb can be seen across the back of Trump's hand after they shook hands during a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada on June 8, 2018. (Leah Millis/Reuters)
Source: Business Insider
... and an extended handshake at their first meeting at last year's NATO Summit in Belgium.
play
President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron on May 25, 2017. (Reuters)
Source: Business Insider
Macron admitted in June he had studied videos of Donald Trump shaking people's hands to get ready for their first encounter, which prepared him to come off as the stronger leader with a white-knuckled handshake.
play
Macron admitted in June he had studied videos of Donald Trump shaking people's hands to get ready for their first encounter, which prepared him to come off as the stronger leader with a white-knuckled handshake. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Source: Business Insider
Though Trump had tweeted less than 24 hours earlier to criticize Macron, he said in the meeting the two leaders are "very much similar in our views."
play
Though Trump had tweeted less than 24 hours earlier to criticize Macron, he said in the meeting the two leaders are "very much similar in our views." (Vincent Kessler/Reuters)
Source: NBC News
But the two leaders seemed out of step for the rest of the trip.
play
But the two leaders seemed out of step for the rest of the trip. (Thibault Camus/AP)
Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel put on a close appearance at a historic site later that day. Trump canceled his trip to an American cemetery and stayed in Paris because of rain.
play
Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel put on a close appearance at a historic site later that day. Trump canceled his trip to an American cemetery and stayed in Paris because of rain. (Philippe Wojazer/Pool via Reuters)
Source: The Guardian, Business Insider
At an Armistice commemoration ceremony Sunday, their cordial appearance from the day before splintered in the presence of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
play
At an Armistice commemoration ceremony Sunday, their cordial appearance from the day before splintered in the presence of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS)
Source: Business Insider
Trump greeted Putin warmly, while Macron and Merkel kept their handshakes brief.
play
Trump greeted Putin warmly, while Macron and Merkel kept their handshakes brief. (Reuters)
Source: Business Insider
In his remarks at the ceremony, Macron condemned the rise of nationalism warning that "old demons are reawakening" and denounced those who embody the ideals of nationalism.
play
In his remarks at the ceremony, Macron condemned the rise of nationalism warning that "old demons are reawakening" and denounced those who embody the ideals of nationalism. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
Source: Business Insider
In a CNN interview aired Sunday, Macron said he had a good meeting with Trump, but seemed to object to Trump's tendencies, saying, "I always prefer having direct discussion or answering questions [than] making my diplomacy through tweets."
play
In a CNN interview aired Sunday, Macron said he had a good meeting with Trump, but seemed to object to Trump's tendencies, saying, "I always prefer having direct discussion or answering questions [than] making my diplomacy through tweets." (Screenshot via CNN)
Source: CNN
Though they weren't as physically close as they have been in the past, both leaders expressed several times they still appreciated working together.
play
Though they weren't as physically close as they have been in the past, both leaders expressed several times they still appreciated working together. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)