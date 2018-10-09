Pulse.com.gh logo
Trump apologizes to Brett Kavanaugh for 'pain and suffering' he says the new Supreme Court justice was 'forced to endure' in confirmation process


"I would like to begin tonight's proceeding differently than perhaps any other event of such magnitude," Trump said at the White House during Justice Brett Kavanaugh's swearing-in ceremony.

President Donald Trump apologized to Justice Brett Kavanaugh and offered condolences to his family during Kavanaugh's ceremonial swearing-in ceremony on Monday night.

"I would like to begin tonight's proceeding differently than perhaps any other event of such magnitude," Trump said at the White House on Monday. "On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure."

Trump was talking about the fallout from multiple sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Kavanaugh during the final weeks of his confirmation hearings in the Senate. The process included dramatic testimony from California university professor Christine Blasey Ford who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers in the 1980s.

Ford alleged Kavanaugh was "stumbling drunk" during a small party while the two were in high school when he sexually assaulted her in the 1980s. She claimed he pinned her to a bed, groped her over her clothes, and covered her mouth with his hand when she started to scream.

Following Ford's allegation, at least two more women accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. The FBI launched a weeklong supplemental background investigation into Kavanaugh, and upon seeing the results, Trump and Republican lawmakers claimed Ford's allegations could not be adequately corroborated.

However, critics — including the Ford's attorneys — downplayed the scope of the investigation and claimed that the FBI never followed up with a number of tips from people who reportedly sought to be interviewed by the agency.

"Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation," Trump added. "Not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception. What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency, and due process."

The Senate confirmed Kavanaugh in a 50-48 vote on Saturday.

Kavanaugh replaces former Justice Anthony Kennedy, who recently sided with conservatives in major cases and retired in July.

"Mr. President, thank you for everything," Kavanaugh said at the ceremony. "I am honored to serve on a Supreme Court."

