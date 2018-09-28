Trump asks the FBI to reopen investigation into Brett Kavanaugh's background amid Supreme Court confirmation fight

news

President Donald Trump said on Friday he has ordered the FBI to reopen its investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The move follows nearly two weeks of sexual assault allegations that reached a crescendo on Thursday with the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, a California university professor who said Kavanaugh assaulted her when they were both teenagers in the 1980s.

The renewed FBI investigation is expected to last one week.

Ford gave an emotional testimony about the alleged assault in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, describing the sexual assault she said she experienced in high school, at the hands of an intoxicated Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh has denied the claims.

Over the nearly two weeks since Ford's allegations first became public, at least two other women, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick have come forward with their own claims of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh.

The Supreme Court nominee gave a fiery rebuttal to Ford's testimony on Thursday, and accused Democratic senators of trying to destroy his reputation.

On Friday, Judiciary Committee members voted to move Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Senate floor, but only after the FBI takes another look at Kavanaugh's background as it relates to the new sexual assault allegations.

Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona led the march on that compromise, and Senate Republican leaders got on board with the plan.