Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics Trump blames 'bomb stuff' for slowing GOP momentum in midterms

  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Donald Trump on Friday morning suggested a slew of attempted attacks on top Democrats have distracted the media from "talking politics."

null play

null

(Evan Vucci/AP)

  • President Donald Trump suggested a slew of attempted attacks on top Democrats and other public figures have distracted the media from "talking politics" ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
  • "Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this 'Bomb' stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows - news not talking politics," Trump said in a tweet.
  • At least 12 suspicious packages have been intercepted over the course of the week.
  • All were addressed to prominent Democrats or public figures Trump has vocally attacked and who've been critical of the president in turn.

President Donald Trump on Friday suggested a slew of attempted attacks on top Democrats and other public figures have distracted the media from "talking politics" ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, saying it has slowed Republican momentum.

"Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this 'Bomb' stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows - news not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!"

At least 12 suspicious packages have been intercepted over the course of the week. All were addressed to prominent Democrats or public figures Trump has vocally attacked and who've been critical of the president in turn.

So far, package have been sent or addressed to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, former Vice President Joe Biden, actor Robert De Niro, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and billionaire George Soros.

null play

null

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)

Top Articles

1 Politics The history of the US Army's uniforms since 1776, in images and...bullet
2 Politics Senate Judiciary Committee sends criminal referral for...bullet
3 Politics Kenya and Ghana among top 10 fastest-growing nation brands...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Bob Menendez
Politics In a foreboding sign for Democrats, a top political prognosticator just moved New Jersey's Senate race to a 'toss up'
Members of the New York Police Department are seen outside the Time Warner Center after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN Headquarters in Manhattan, New York on October 24, 2018.
Politics Federal authorities arrest man in Florida in connection with slew of suspected mail bombs
donald trump
Politics Trump's trade war took a stunning bite out of the US economy, and it's the strongest evidence yet he's shooting himself in the foot
Megyn Kelly
Politics Megyn Kelly is reportedly out at NBC after backlash over blackface comments
X
Advertisement