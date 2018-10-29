Pulse.com.gh logo
Trump's comment follow a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday that left 11 dead. And last week, bombs were mailed to a number of political figures.

President Donald Trump blamed "fake news" for political division and hatred felt across the United States on Sunday night, following a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that is being prosecuted as a hate crime.

Trump wrote that "fake news" is "doing everything in their power to blame Republicans, Conservatives" and him for political divisions felt across the country.

He asserted that it was "fake and dishonest" media reporting that was "causing problems far greater."

Trump's tweet comes just a day after a shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue left 11 people dead in what has been called the "deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the history of the United States" by the Anti-Defamation League.

And last week, bombs were mailed to a number of political and media figures linked to the Democratic Party, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The man arrested for allegedly sending the bombs, Cesar Sayoc Jr., was taken into custody in Plantation, Florida. He was reportedly arrested near a Dodge Ram van which was covered in politically charged bumper stickers, many of which express support for Trump and the Republican Party.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump lashed out at Democratic donor Tom Steyer saying he looked like "a crazed & stumbling lunatic," two days after authorities intercepted a suspicious package meant Steyer.

After Saturday's shooting, Vice President Mike Pence rejected a suggestion that Trump's political rhetoric, which includes calling his opponents names, contributed to the recent violence.

