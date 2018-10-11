Trump called 'Medicare for All' a 'catastrophe' and 'disaster.' Here's what the plan would really do.

President Donald Trump is taking aim at Sen. Bernie Sanders Medicare for All plan, but the idea is growing on the American public. Here's what Medicare for All would actually do for consumers, how much it would cost, and what problems it could face.
President Donald Trump in recent days has found a new political boogeyman in Democrats' "Medicare-for-All" proposal.
In an op-ed for USA Today published Wednesday, Trump took shots at the healthcare overhaul that has been proposed and popularized by progressive Democrats like Bernie Sanders.
"Throughout the year, we have seen Democrats across the country uniting around a new legislative proposal that would end Medicare as we know it and take away benefits that seniors have paid for their entire lives," Trump wrote.
The president again blasted the concept during an interview on Fox News, calling it a "catastrophe" and "disaster."
While the president seems to be zeroing in on the Medicare for All plan, the idea has been picking up steam among Democrats and the general public. To help get a sense of the issue, we've broken down Sanders' plan and what it would mean for consumers, the federal government, and healthcare providers.
Democrats have proposed different ways to go about changing the healthcare system: Some want to shore up and expand Obamacare. Others want to create a public option for people to opt in for government-funded coverage.
But Trump's attacks appear to be targeting specifically at the Medicare for All idea pushed by Sanders during the 2016 election.
By eliminating private insurance, Sanders' plan would significantly shift the cost burden to the federal government. To fund the new program, Medicare for All would impose a series of new taxes but require no co-payments, premiums, or deductibles.
As Trump pointed out, a recent study by the Mercatus Center — a free market, anti-regulation think tank — found that Sanders' plan would cost the government $32.6 trillion over a 10-year period.
But the same study determined that overall healthcare costs for the whole US system — what the government, private companies, and households paid for healthcare — would come in lower than current projections, using the Sanders plan's assumptions (more on those in a minute).
Even assuming large costs, advocates argue it would be a small price to pay to ensure every American has access to healthcare and faces lower personal costs.
Several thorny issues emerge in the Medicare for All debate, ranging from doctor pay to prescription drug development.
Sanders' plan assumes doctors and hospitals would be paid by the government at a rate equal to current Medicare reimbursement rates, which are generally lower than the rate private insurers pay.
This would save the system money overall, but would also significantly cut reimbursement rates for some healthcare providers. Critics of the plan argue that cutting those reimbursement rates to the Medicare level, which are 40% lower than private plans in some cases, couldn't work because it would disincentivize people from becoming doctors and roil the healthcare system as we know it.
Advocates note the plan would also eliminate a slew of overhead and administrative costs by streamlining the billing and reporting system. Instead of dealing with a confusing jumble of private insurers and plans, doctors and healthcare providers would only work with a single payer.
In addition, Sanders' plan would attempt to extract lower prices from pharmaceutical manufacturers. But critics contend that lower payments will reduce spending on research and development at pharma companies and may stifle innovation in the field.
While Trump and the GOP have slammed Medicare for All, the concept is actually gaining steam among the American public:
Even in the Democratic Party, there has been a rapid shift toward supporting Medicare for All. During the 2016 primaries, then-candidate Hillary Clinton dismissed the idea as politically impractical and said it would "never, ever happen."
But in September, former President Barack Obama praised the idea and said new Democratic politicians were "running on good new ideas" like it. Sanders' plan, meanwhile, garnered 16 cosponsors in the Senate in 2017, with many of the frontrunners for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination hopping on board.
Ahead of the midterm elections, Democrats are hammering the GOP on healthcare, and it seems to be a political winner. According to a Fox News poll released in September, 49% of people think Democrats would do a better job handling healthcare, while just 34% of people preferred the GOP to handle it.