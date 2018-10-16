Pulse.com.gh logo
Trump calls Stormy Daniels 'Horseface' after a federal judge dismissed her lawsuit against him


  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Donald Trump crowed about his court victory over Stormy Daniels, calling her "Horseface" after a federal judge dismissed her lawsuit against him and ordered her to pay his legal fees. "Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas," he tweeted.

stormy daniels play

stormy daniels

(Associated Press/Marcus Schreiber)

  • President Donald Trump called Stormy Daniels "Horseface" on Tuesday after winning a legal battle against her.
  • A federal judge dismissed Daniels' defamation lawsuit against Trump and ordered her to pay his legal fees.
  • Michael Avenatti, Daniels' lawyer, quickly shot back at Trump on Twitter, calling him a "disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States."

President Donald Trump on Tuesday crowed about his court victory over Stormy Daniels, calling her "Horseface" after a federal judge dismissed her defamation lawsuit against him and ordered her to pay his legal fees.

"Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas," he tweeted. "She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!"

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sued Trump after he accused her of lying about being threatened by an unidentified man who she said approached her in a parking lot in 2011 and told her to "leave Trump alone."

Trump had described Daniels' allegation as "a total con job" and accused her of "playing the Fake News Media for Fools."

Daniels, who has said she and Trump had an affair in 2006, hit back at Trump's tweet on Tuesday, suggestively mocking his manhood, which she recently described in detail in her book.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president," she tweeted. "In addition to his...umm...shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny."

Michael Avenatti, Daniels' attorney, also fired back at Trump, accusing him of sexism.

"You are a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States," Avenatti tweeted. "Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are. How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home?"

